Homeless teenager’s beautiful artworks transcend life on street

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOARING TALENT: Artist Simamkele Mani, 18, will take a decisive step towards rebuilding his future when he hosts his first exhibition at The Athenaeum’s Little Theatre this weekend

At just 18 years old, artist Simamkele Mani will take a decisive step towards rebuilding his future when he hosts his first exhibition, “Eliny’thuba”, on Saturday at The Athenaeum’s Little Theatre.

The exhibition includes drawings that Simamkele has been working on over the past year, depicting his life as a homeless teenager living on the streets of Central, Gqeberha.

The self-taught artist has been living on the streets for a little over a year after leaving home when his mother was killed in Kariega in 2024.

“My mother was killed because she was selling drugs, and after the funeral I decided to leave because I was afraid that the people who killed her would come after me too.

“I felt like the only safe option was to walk away from everything I knew.

“I told myself that I know who I am and I will not put myself in trouble again.

“I live a normal life on the street. I don’t rob anyone, I don’t bother anyone, I just sit by the shop every day and draw,” Simamkele said.

, He was eventually discovered by Sinoxolo Botha, who was visiting the store where he does his drawings.

She is now helping him put his exhibition together.

“We saw a really talented kid, and his artwork is beautiful.

“We saw a need for people to see his work, so it could help him get off the streets.

“He doesn’t deserve to be there, and his art can give him a better future; that’s what we are working on,” Botha said.

“I’m working with Nokubonga Ngqungwana and Olwethu Ntsetsha, and we brainstormed the idea.

“We came up with the name Eliny’ithuba and used our stipend money to create the event. He needs all the help and assistance he can get.”

The upcoming exhibition features drawings that capture a specific emotional aspect of Simamkele’s life.

Among the pieces are works titled “Central Life”, “Silence”, “Self-Love”, and others that he says mirror aspects of his current reality.

“Every drawing in this collection reflects something I have lived through. Some pieces show the noise and the chaos of Central.

“Others show the quiet moments when I sit alone and think about my life.

“The collection is really a picture of who I am right now,” he said.

Simamkele hopes to use the proceeds from the exhibition to secure some of his basic needs and hopefully find a place to stay.

He has also applied to the National Youth Development Agency to secure funding to start his own fashion brand.

“My dream is to study fashion and build my own clothing label.

“If I can get funding next year, I want to finish school and go to college and finally create a future for myself. This exhibition is only the beginning.”

Simamkele’s exhibition will be on at 4pm.

Tickets are R80 (pre-booked) or R100 at the door.

For more information, contact Botha on 079-276-0356.