Impact Theatre’s Christmas Carols promise festive cheer

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Scoutt Mey-de Lange and her puppy Dizzle get into the Christmas spirit with some carols

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and with Christmas just around the corner, Impact Community Theatre invites the whole of the Bay to gather for an evening overflowing with festive cheer at the annual Impact Carols Evening.

Since 2010, Impact Community Theatre (formerly the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society) has welcomed the Nelson Mandela Bay community into a joyful celebration of song, laughter and togetherness.

This cherished tradition brings families and friends together to lift their voices in a rousing carol singalong, support a meaningful cause and celebrate the spirit of unity as Impact looks forward to an exciting 2026.

This year’s Impact Carols Evening will take place on Friday December 19 at 6.30pm for 7pm at the Savoy Theatre, where audiences can expect a heart-warming, interactive night filled with classic carols, special guest appearances and a warm welcome.

The public can enjoy performances from Impact favourites such as Matt Osborne and Melissa Leander, who wowed audiences as Drake the Butler and the hilarious Ms Hannigan, respectively, in the hit musical Annie.

Impact is also unveiling an extra-festive lineup for 2025, including the much-loved “12 Days of Christmas — South African Style” featuring enthusiastic children from the audience stepping into hilarious roles such as elephants, dolphins, drummers, vuvuzela blowers and even Springbok rugby players!

Tickets cost R40 for children, students and pensioners; R60 for adults; or a family ticket (two adults and two children) for R180.

Patrons can choose between traditional row seating or well as cabaret-style tables, so feel free to bring a festive picnic basket, decorate your table, and stand a chance to win a prize for the “Most Fabulous Christmas Table”.

In true Christmas spirit, Impact has asked all carollers to share the joy of giving by bringing gifts, toys, clothing, school supplies, or non-perishable food items for the Maranatha Children’s Home.

Maranatha’s mission is to restore hope and create opportunities for children and adults to rebuild their lives.

The Savoy Theatre also offers a full-service bar and coffee shop.

For inquiries or bookings, WhatsApp Rose on 072-906-1977.

This is a magical, joy-filled evening to celebrate Christmas with good music, generosity, and a whole lot of festive sparkle.

