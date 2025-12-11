Men at greater risk: Sadag survey flags festive-season suicide trend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

December and January are the deadliest months for suicides in the country. Stock photo.

A new South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) survey has shown a growing mental health crisis among men during the festive season, with experts warning December and January remain the deadliest months for suicides in the country.

A webinar session presented by Dr Bronwyn Dworzanowski-Venter unpacked data from a national survey and a 2020 mortality study.

The survey was done online by people of all races and ages, living in communities such as Diepsloot and Ivory Park in Gauteng, as well as others in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

“We had more than 2,000 valid responses and 3,144 people participated in the survey. It’s sad that more than 3,000 people clicked on the survey but didn’t respond,” she said.

“In South Africa we see suicide rates going up on Christmas Day and on the weekends around it.”

Men face greater suicide risk but participate less in health surveys, with only 14% participating this year, said Dworzanowski-Venter. “Fortunately 14% is enough to get on with — and because we’ve got such a large sample of 2,095, we can draw interesting conclusions about men.”

Any activity that allows you to form a meaningful connection with others is important — and anything that allows you to contemplate or stay with your feelings. Just allow yourself to feel what you want to feel and it will allow for a more reflective reset — Dr Bronwyn Dworzanowski-Venter

The results revealed the highest distress levels are among 26- to 35-year-olds.

The survey also highlighted the emotional and financial toll many South Africans face during the holidays:

73% worry about making ends meet in January;

58% start the new year exhausted;

48% oversleep in December;

45% were very lonely during previous festive seasons;

38% gained weight;

28% spent too much time with others; and

17% exercised regularly.

Pensioners also participated on the survey, with many saying they are lonely during festive seasons. “Some pensioners and retired people struggle financially in the sense there was a loneliness that came from their children living abroad and a lack of funding to bring them home for the holidays or to travel themselves,” she said.

Men and women are equally lonely but men feel more isolated and therefore are at greater risk for suicide, said Dworzanowski-Venter, emphasising that connection and emotional honesty help reduce distress.

“Any activity that allows you to form a meaningful connection with others is important — and anything that allows you to contemplate or stay with your feelings. Just allow yourself to feel what you want to feel and it will allow for a more reflective reset.”

TimesLIVE