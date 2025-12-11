Nelson Mandela Bay rapper Junior King dies in Free State car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rapper and dancer Junior King Ferreira has died in a car crash in the Free State

Popular Kariega born rapper and dancer Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira was killed in a car accident in the Free State early on Thursday morning.

It is understood he was travelling between Colesburg and Bloemfontein at the time.

His two young children who were in the car with him were rushed to a Bloemfontein hospital for medical attention.

They are said to be in a stable condition.

It is understood that Junior King was also rushed to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Videos of the accident have been circulating on social media with friends and collaborators expressing deep sorrow at the loss of one of SA’s great up-and-coming artists.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said at about 7.25am, emergency services were activated to the scene of a head-on collision between a light truck and a sedan on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State.

“Upon arrival, responders found the two vehicles had collided head-on, resulting in one fatality. [One person] was declared dead at the scene.

“Three injured individuals were transported to Pelonomi Trauma in Bloemfontein for further treatment,” Covane said.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the family of the deceased.

“The road has been cleared, and traffic is flowing normally again.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.”

Junior King, 29, started his career as a dancer, working with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Costa Titch and Early B.

After gaining international recognition for his dancing, Junior King began his journey as a musician.

He also owned and ran King Dance Studio in Kariega, teaching hundreds of children the art of dance.

Together with Kayla Pieters, also known as Kay Medusa, Junior King’s music career took off with a bang in 2024, garnering millions of views on his YouTube channel.

Their biggest song to date was “Ghetto”.

Long time collaborator and close friend, Ludwig “Luda G” Adams, shared his condolences on Facebook, saying “Rus in vrede Junior King. Mag jou musiek verewig lewe” (Rest in peace Junior King. May your music live forever).

This is a developing story.

