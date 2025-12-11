R161m UIF-Ters fraud probe sees raids in Gauteng and KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Authorised by a warrant issued by the Special Tribunal, officials from law enforcement agencies targeted companies’ offices, officials’ residences in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, plus the UIF head office in Pretoria.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Thursday rolled out a search and seizure operation across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as part of an investigation into a syndicate that allegedly siphoned R161m from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The funds are from the UIF’s Covid-19 temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters).

Authorised by a warrant issued by the Special Tribunal, officials from law enforcement agencies targeted companies’ offices, officials’ residences and the UIF head office in Pretoria.

The investigation is into 16 companies and 35 individuals.

“The SIU investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting a well-organised syndicate orchestrated the submission of false Ters applications on behalf of individuals who were not employees of the applicant companies,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The seized evidence will undergo forensic analysis to support the investigation, and the SIU will pursue civil action to correct any wrongdoing identified and recover financial losses suffered by the state — Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

“The substantial funds received were not paid to workers. Instead they were distributed among syndicate members in patterns consistent with money laundering.”

The operations include:

The records of one company that allegedly received R19m were on Thursday being searched at its Sunninghill offices and linked residences in Rosettenville and Kenilworth, Johannesburg.

Another company whose director is accused of being the mastermind of the alleged fraud is believed to have been paid almost R16m. Searches are being conducted at associated addresses in Pietermaritzburg, Durban (Kenville), Sandton and Fourways.

A councillor at a municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is a director of a construction company that allegedly received R18m. Searches associated with the firm are focused on locations in Port Shepstone, Anerley and Margate.

“The seized evidence will undergo forensic analysis to support the investigation, and the SIU will pursue civil action to correct any wrongdoing identified and recover financial losses suffered by the state,” said Kganyago.

The unit will also refer evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority.

TimesLIVE