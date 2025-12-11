St George’s photo blunder mars opening of pools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WHAT IT ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE: This picture taken yesterday shows St George’s pool’s current state. The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has punted the swimming season with an old photograph showing people enjoying themselves at the pool

A bizarre choice of photograph has thrown a dampener on the metro’s announcement this week that nine public swimming pools are set to open for the summer holidays.

In its Dive into Summer notice, the metro lists the swimming pools about to open as Gelvandale, Zwide, Varsvlei, New Brighton, Westering, Rosedale, Newton Park, Motherwell and Malabar.

“Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is excited to announce that nine public swimming pools across our metro are officially open for the summer season.

“That means more laughter, safer family fun and more accessible recreational areas for all our communities to enjoy.”

But instead of choosing a supporting picture of one of the nine presumably sparkling facilities about to open, the metro has used one of St George’s Swimming Bath, which used to be the city’s premier public pool, but which today lies in rack and ruin.

The photo showing people enjoying themselves at St George’s was clearly taken at least seven years ago, as it was soon thereafter that the facility, with its state-of-the-art Olympic-size pool, diving board, spectator stands, kiosk, changing rooms and braai and picnic area, slid sharply into decay.

The Herald went to check the situation on Thursday, and it is the same as it has been for years.

Almost all the concrete infrastructure, paving and roofing have been stripped by thieves or smashed, and the pool is a dirty-looking greenie-brown.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield posted the municipal notice on Facebook along with a current picture of the pool, saying it was shameful.

“Apart from the blatant and shameful false advertising, it is a disgrace that the iconic St George’s pool and many others across the metro remain closed and in a state of disrepair.”

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Neville Higgins said he was not sure how the photo of St George’s got placed, and why a fresh picture of one of the pools due to be opened was not used.

“I guess they saw the St George’s one in the archives, and it looked nice, and they didn’t think.

“But we all know St George’s has been closed for many years.

“In fact, there is a capital project under way there to fix it up.

“It’s a beautiful precinct with the gardens and people can go and swim after watching the cricket.

“I am pushing to make the project happen as quickly as possible.”

Higgins said it was in fact eight and not nine public pools that would be opening, though it was not immediately clear which pool would not be opening.

He also explained the confusing information on the times in the notice.

The open-air pools (except for Newton Park) will be open daily from 10am to 6pm for the summer season, December 16 to March 31.

However, from January 31 to March 31, they will only be open to the public at weekends.

The facilities will be used during the week to coach school pupils in swimming.

From March 31 to April 7, they will be open to the public again on a daily basis.

Newton Park will be open daily from 6am to 7pm.