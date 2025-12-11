Undocumented Zimbabwean nabbed with 582 passports, cash suspected for illegal stamping

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals, and some of them had wads of cash hidden inside.

Mpumalanga police have arrested an undocumented Zimbabwean national after allegedly finding him with more than 500 passports and R20,000 in a plastic bag.

The passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals, some with cash hidden inside. (Supplied)

The passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals. Some had wads of cash hidden inside.

It is believed the man was taking the passports to a border gate to be stamped on behalf of their owners.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said the arrest came after receiving a tip-off about a Zimbabwean man driving a bakkie with a canopy carrying passports and cash.

She said a multidisciplinary team — comprising the Middelburg flying squad, Nkangala district anti-hijacking team and Emgwenya (formerly Waterval Boven) police — spotted the car, which had a Gauteng registration number, and intercepted it.

Investigations suggest the driver was probably going to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped. Police are of the view the recovered cash was meant for payment — Capt Mpho Nonyane-Mpe, Mpumalanga police spokesperson

“A search was carried out and 582 passports, some with cash inside, were found hidden underneath a compartment. About R20,000 was found in a black plastic bag.

“Investigations suggest the driver was probably going to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped. Police are of the view the recovered cash was meant for payment.

Passports belonged to Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals. (Supplied)

“The suspect, a Zimbabwean national, was charged for contravention of the Immigration Act, fraud and money laundering.

“The total amount of cash found in possession of the suspect is about R147,300. The bakkie driven by the suspect was confiscated for further investigation,” said Nonyane-Mpe.

The 43-year-old man was expected to appear at the Emgwenya periodical court on Wednesday.

Sowetan