5.5-million workers on minimum wage set to get CPI+1.5% increase

The National Minimum Wage Commission recommends that the minimum wage for 2026 be adjusted by the rate of the consumer price index, plus 1.5%. Stock photo

The National Minimum Wage Commission on Friday proposed that the minimum wage for 2026 be adjusted by the rate of the consumer price index, plus 1.5%.

The commission’s recommendation forms part of its mandate to protect vulnerable workers by legislating a fair wage that not only promotes a decent standard of living but also does not undermine the long‑term viability of businesses.

With the legislated minimum wage currently at R28.79 per hour, about 5.5-million workers are affected.

The commission said the rate of inflation to be implemented will be the inflation rate six weeks before March 1, which is the date that the new minimum wage comes into effect.

Members of the public have until January 12 to make written representations on the recommendation.

TimesLIVE