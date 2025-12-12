News

Four men stripped naked in Diepkloof ‘mob justice’ case, one fatally shot

A 19-year-old man was killed and three others wounded during an alleged attack by community members in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Police were called to Zone 5 where a street party had been held in the early hours on Thursday. Officers found four males stripped naked with visible injuries.

One victim was declared dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

While speculation on social media is that the vigilante attack followed a rape, police said the motive is yet to be ascertained.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage, and police will be investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder,” Nevhuhulwi said.

She urged the community to allow the police to do their work.

