Garden Route park ready for holiday influx

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RUGGED BEAUTY: The Garden Route National Park is ready to welcome holidaymakers across its three sections

The Garden Route National Park is ready to welcome holidaymakers across its three sections — Wilderness, Tsitsikamma and Knysna — after finalising preparations for a busy 2025 festive season.

Enhanced visitor services, upgraded facilities and strengthened safety measures are all in place ahead of the anticipated influx of tourists.

In the Wilderness section, occupancy sits at about 60%, with numbers expected to rise over the coming weeks.

Visitors will benefit from recent infrastructure improvements, including the replacement of the Family Cottage deck and renovations to the North Ablution Block E.

To manage the expected increase in guests, the park has appointed eight tourism monitors and 14 temporary workers.

SA National Parks honorary rangers will also assist with camp duties across all nodes.

The Wilderness section will further engage visitors through festive holiday activation events, scheduled for December 17 and January 5, in partnership with the Garden Route Tourism Office.

A pop-up shop vendor will operate at the Rest Camp, Lagoon and Island Lake during December and January.

Meanwhile, the Tsitsikamma section has strengthened its teams with 15 seasonal staff members to assist with housekeeping, gate administration, general maintenance and other site operations.

Technical services teams are also upgrading parking facilities along the coastal route, adding new bays and high-quality paving, and optimising layouts to reduce congestion and improve safety.

In Knysna, the park is fully operational and ready for the holiday rush.

Diepwalle campers will enjoy new braai stands on the camping decks, further enhancing the visitor experience.

Across the entire Garden Route National Park, improved staffing, infrastructure upgrades and reinforced safety protocols aim to provide a safe and memorable festive season.

Park authorities are urging visitors to carry a valid identity document upon arrival and to use water sparingly during their stay.

The park continues to collaborate with regional tourism partners to showcase the area’s natural beauty and recreational offerings, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all who visit this holiday season.

The Herald