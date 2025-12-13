Death toll rises to three in Redcliffe temple collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Search and Rescue operations at the site of a collapsed temple in Redcliffe, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, continued on Saturday. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The death toll in the temple collapse in Redcliffe in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday has risen to three.

Authorities said search and rescue teams had so far recovered three bodies from the rubble.

It is not known whether more bodies could still be trapped beneath the rubble. The four-storey building was under construction when it collapsed.

The eThekwini municipality said emergency services remained on site, working alongside multi-disciplinary teams engaged in continuing search and rescue operations.

Mayor Cyril Xaba visited the scene last night and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Preliminary reports indicate there were no approved building plans for the structure, rendering it illegal.

Additional resources are being mobilised to strengthen extrication efforts and provide medical support to those affected.

“Further updates will be issued as soon as verified information becomes available, in line with the municipality’s commitment to public safety and accountability,” the municipality said.

TimesLIVE