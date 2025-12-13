Eastern Cape artists shine at GFI Art Gallery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CREATIVE BLOCK: Eastern Cape artist Llise Dodd is showcasing her work at the annual Creative Block exhibition at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive

Art lovers in Gqeberha are once again invited to experience an extraordinary showcase of contemporary SA art at the annual Creative Block exhibition at the GFI Art Gallery until January 30 2026.

This much-loved partnership between the Spier Arts Trust and the GFI celebrates SA artistry in all its diversity.

In 2025, there are seven Eastern Cape-based participating artists that have been included in the show.

Among the contributors are Butterworth-based Lungisa Matubatuba, who reflects on life in contemporary SA, drawing from his Sotho heritage; East London’s Natasha Bezuidenhout, who is a lecturer at the University of Fort Hare and a multidisciplinary artist recognised for her ceramics, drawing and painting; and Gqeberha’s own Simon Venter, who works with AI and biblical themes.

Other participants who live and work in the region include Christo Booth, Dorothy Barnes, Kathy Botha and Llise Dodd.

Alongside these seven are 10 other artists included in the show, who were born in the Eastern Cape, but who now live and work elsewhere in SA.

From Gqeberha comes Ilené Bothma, originally hailing from East London are Mbali Tshabalala, Mbulelo Lokota and Zandri Oosthyusen; from Mthatha are Ludumo Maqabuka and Mongezi Ncombo; and from further afield are Dathini Mzayiya of Komani, Joanne Reen of Nieu-Bethesda, Zolani Siphungela of Lusikisiki, and Ziyanda Majozi of Nqamakwe.

Collectively, their works offer a glimpse into the creative pulse of the province and set the tone for what promises to be a stimulating and diverse exhibition.

“It’s always a privilege to include artists from this region in our annual Creative Block exhibition at the GFI Gallery.

“These artists bring their own stories to add a distinctly local voice to the national conversation about living in contemporary SA,” the Spier trust’s chief executive Mirna Wessels said.

In addition to the regional participants, the exhibition features works created by a varied range of Southern African talents.

For 2025’s show, there are contributions from more than 60 artists working across a range of mediums, from paint and mosaic to mixed media and sculpture.

The result is a melange of styles and artistic approaches, offering something for everyone.

GFI Art Gallery manager Anna Stewart said: “The GFI Art Gallery is proud to once again host this celebration of artistry and innovation.

“We’re especially thrilled to spotlight the talent coming out of the Eastern Cape — artists whose work continues to resonate both in our city and nationally — and we welcome work by other artists from further afield."

The Spier Creative Block programme gives artists the freedom to transform blank, standard-sized blocks into striking, original works.

Each completed block is carefully reviewed by the Spier trust’s curators, with selected pieces purchased for resale, creating an important source of sustainable income for participating artists.

For collectors, the project offers an accessible way to start or expand an art collection.

Each block is a one-of-a-kind piece, yet the real delight lies in how they can be grouped together, forming a powerful visual reflection on the diversity of SA expression.

Each piece captures a unique perspective, offering art lovers a chance to start or add to their existing collection of SA creativity this festive season.

Opening hours are weekdays, from 10am to 4pm; Saturdays from 10am to 1pm; and closed on Sundays, public holidays and religious holidays.

The Herald