Eastern Cape police celebrate excellence at annual awards

SERVING OTHERS: Captain Paul Frank was named the visible policing employee of the year for his work with the K-9 unit

The Eastern Cape’s frontline for crime prevention finally got their flowers at the glitzy Eastern Cape police provincial excellence awards evening held on Thursday at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.

Police boots were swapped for ball gowns and utility belts for tuxedos as the province’s men and women in blue celebrated a challenging but resilient year under the theme “Polishing the badge — shining a light on excellence”.

The awards celebrated the selfless dedication demonstrated by police members who risked their lives to serve and protect communities.

Eastern Cape acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Tandiswa Kupiso, Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile and Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk were among the dignitaries at the awards.

The acting head of the department of community safety, Zukile Kani, said among the successes this year was a drop in the rates of extortion, murder and attempted murder in the province.

“There are initiatives that the department is taking to support the SA Police Service in terms of reducing those crimes,” Kani said.

“We are not at a point where there is a complete eradication thereof, but we are seeing some strides in terms of these extortions that have since gone down.

“As well as the murder and attempted murder in the hotspots.”

However, there were crimes that required more attention.

“What remains really stubborn is the GBVF (gender-based violence and femicide),” Kani said.

“We are taking further initiatives to support the SAPS in order for them to be able to address those to the JCPS cluster (justice, crime prevention and security cluster).”

Kupiso said they had gathered to award the exceptional performance of their members who worked under stringent circumstances due to the increase of crime, with some paying the ultimate price for their efforts.

“For the past financial year that we are celebrating the performance of tonight, we lost four members in the line of duty,” Kupiso said.

“Three days ago we lost a member in Ngcobo, who was killed in the line of duty.”

Winners received trophies, certificates and prizes such as TVs and refrigerators, among other gifts, at the ceremony.

In the visible policing employee of the year in the level 8-12, Capt Paul Frank, with 33 years of service in the police, was announced as the winner.

The K9 unit in Gqeberha, under the exceptional leadership of Frank, exceeded in all operational targets set at national level through strategic leadership, dedication, operational excellence and strong community-focused policing.

“I feel excited but I have to acknowledge my team at the K-9 unit.

“I thank my team and commanders,” Frank said.

“It has been a phenomenal journey.

“It is a calling — if you are not cut out to do that type of work then you will not survive in that kind of environment.

“What helps us a lot is your family, colleagues and your commanders.

“We give closure to the family, the public and that is why we are there.”

Detective WO Xolani Sokhanyile won the detective employee of the year in the level 5-7.

Sokanyile said he dedicated his award to his wife who died in March and vowed he would forever fight for the community.

“I dedicate all this to my wife,” he said.

“I lost my wife in March and she has been giving me the opportunity to go out and serve the people.

“I am supposed to work eight hours a day, but I do not sleep; sometimes I go the whole day and night working.

“Sometimes I even get my own private vehicle to go to serve the community to go the extra mile.”

