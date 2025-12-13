Temple collapse near Durban kills one, injures others

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“God, this is not my last time. I do not want to leave now.”

These were the words uttered by Rakesh Kismath as the four-storey Redcliffe temple in Verulam north of Durban where he was working collapsed on Friday afternoon.

Reaction Unit South Africa said the structure collapsed on construction workers and other individuals during a ready-mix pouring operation.

IPSS Medical Rescue said one person was killed.

Kismath said he was in the temple as his company, RK Cupboards, had been installing cupboards at the facility.

He was just about to leave the site as his team was finalising work for the day.

“I was doing measurements and I told my staff I was done with the measurements and they should pack up. While I was doing that, I was texting the people in charge of the project informing them this is what I was doing,” Kismath said.

He said before he could leave he had instructed his team to double check if the windows were closed and keep the place neat. “The next minute we heard the huge noise.

“Two minutes before departing, I heard something rumbling from the top. I thought it might be construction guys who were above us.

“I took cover and I ran further into the temple. That is what saved my life because if we ran outwards, the rubble is all out and in front. So we managed to secure our safe spot and stay there,” Kismath said.

When he heard the rumbling coming from above, his instinct was to run.

“As I was running forward towards the back of the building I felt something hit my head and back so it dropped me to the ground. I picked myself up again and continued running forward.”

He said one of his employees was badly injured as the rubble fell on his shoulders and was transported to hospital.

Reaction Unit South Africa said heavy equipment had been brought in and was on standby to assist the rescue operation.

