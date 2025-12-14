Dream raffle seeks to bring joy to 200 children facing life-threatening illnesses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For almost four decades the Reach for a Dream Foundation has strived to turn wishes into reality for children across SA.

And this year is no exception, with the organisation doing one last push through an old-school raffle aiming to bring new smiles to 200 young people.

Reach For A Dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos said the foundation had been consistent in making dreams come true, with an average of six dreams a day.

The foundation works with a wide network of hospitals where doctors, nurses and social workers are able to refer children to the organisation to make their dreams come true.

Field workers then assess these children in hospitals, and should they meet the requirements, their dreams are planned and fulfilled.

“We seek to alleviate the strain a critical illness places on children and their families by making their dreams come true,” Sotirianakos said.

“These dreams, ranging from meeting personal heroes to getting new toys or experiencing new things for the first time, provide them with a temporary escape and a much-needed distraction from often painful medical treatments.”

She said with less than 11 days left until the charitable draw, the foundation was pleading with the community to buy a ticket and a chance to win a car, among other prizes.

The lucky winner will receive a brand-new Jetour X70, sponsored by Jetour SA.

There is also a two-night stay at three authentic retreat properties across SA, as well as R4,500 in shopping vouchers from a curated collection of SA favourites, including Food Lover’s Market, Col’Cacchio, Woodlands Spa and Olives & Plates.

Reach For A Dream has several branches across the country, with the national office in Johannesburg.

The other branches are in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, East London and Bloemfontein.

Among the beneficiaries was grade 11 pupil Lisakhanya Diamond from Thembalethu, George, who was diagnosed with a severe lung infection and received his dream of a cellphone from the foundation.

Lisakhanya’s father, Zingisile Mbalulo, said the 18-year-old still thought fondly of the day he received the gift.

“It was a dream come true; he got to go to the beach with our family and swim, visit the mall which he had always wanted to do, and go to RocoMamas for the first time, a restaurant he’d been longing to try.

“I’m deeply grateful to Reach For A Dream for everything you have done for Lisakhanya.”

Most importantly, Sotirianakos said, fulfilled dreams inspired hope, giving these children a reason to believe that tomorrow is worth fighting for.

“Only 2,500 tickets are still available at www.dreamraffle.co.za, get yours today,“ she added.

“All proceeds directly support Reach For A Dream’s mission of fulfilling dreams for children with life-threatening illnesses. Terms and conditions apply.”

The Herald