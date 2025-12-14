Omotoso trial setbacks continue for state’s legal team

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANOTHER BLOW: The state’s application for leave to appeal against pastor Timothy Omotoso's acquittal on rape and human trafficking charges was dismissed in the Gqeberha high court on Friday

Having suffered another setback in the Timothy Omotoso matter, the state’s next step to revise judge Irma Schoeman’s acquittal of the pastor will be to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) if it chooses to do so.

Schoeman dismissed the state’s application for leave to appeal against Omotoso’s acquittal on rape and human trafficking charges in the Gqeberha high court on Friday.

The state had sought leave to appeal against the judgment after the protracted trial which ultimately set Omotoso and his co-accused church members, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, free in April.

The trio faced 32 charges, including racketeering.

At the time, Schoeman slammed the state for its mismanagement of the case and poor cross-examination of the accused.

The Nigerian televangelist, who spent about eight years behind bars, has since left SA.

This was the third setback for the state, led by advocate Apla Bodlani SC, after Schoeman dismissed a request by the National Prosecuting Authority in July to provide a clarification of her judgment.

In her ruling on Friday, Schoeman said that there was no merit in any of the six questions of law that were submitted by the state.

“None of the six questions raises a question of law ... [it only] displays dissatisfaction with the actual findings in this matter.

“The argument has been that the evaluation of evidence was unsatisfactory or incomplete. Those are factual assessments and not misdirections of law,” Schoeman ruled.

Bodlani argued that several findings appeared to have been critical to the trial court’s decision to acquit the accused.

These included:

Two mutually destructive versions. On the one hand, the evidence of the state witnesses of what had happened in Omotoso’s bedroom, and on the other, Omotoso’s denial as to what had transpired in his bedroom;

That aspects of the complainants’ evidence was unsatisfactory;

The accused’s evidence was not efficiently placed in dispute through proper cross-examination; and

That due to uncertainty of the effect of the actions of the former lead prosecutor, advocate Nceba Ntelwa, in the case, and the lack of proper cross-examination later, the court could not find the accused’s versions to be so improbable that they could not be reasonably possibly true.

Bodlani said there were questions to be reserved for consideration by the SCA.

Among these was whether the trial court had applied the proper approach to the evaluation of the evidence.

Bodlani asked whether the court correctly considered the nature of the evidence of the state as being similar fact evidence and thereafter correctly applied these principles to prove a modus operandi for the commission of the offences.

He further questioned whether the court had properly weighed the irrelevance of the alleged prosecutorial misconduct, given that there was no finding that such conduct had infringed upon the accused’s right to a fair trial.

Other questions were if the court properly evaluated the evidence of the state, and if the court was correct to reject the evidence of the complainants for lack of corroboration despite corroboration between some of them.

On behalf of the respondents, defence attorney Peter Daubermann argued at the time that none of the questions advanced by the state met the statutory threshold for the reservation of a question in law, needed for such an appeal.

He said each of Bodlani’s questions rested on a mischaracterisation of factual findings made by the court.

Daubermann submitted that these questions sought to re-argue issues of credibility, probability and evidential evaluation already determined against the state.

He argued further that the court had applied the correct legal principles throughout, and that Schoeman had given a full and reasoned judgment.

The court, he argued, reached its verdict based on factual and credibility findings that were final and dispositive.

In her ruling, Schoeman said what was of prime importance in her initial finding was that there was a complete lack of proper cross-examination of the accused by the state.

“That finding is not disputed by the state. Similarly, the legal position is not disputed, as set out in the judgment, what the repercussions of such failure are in the circumstances of this matter. It is not a question of law that is in issue.”

Schoeman said she had viewed all the evidence, and it was clear that there were two conflicting versions of events.

She said she could not reject the evidence of the accused as false as it had not been placed in genuine dispute due to the lack of cross-examination.

“It would have been improper to conclude that due to the fact that I believed the state witnesses, the accused are guilty.”

However, considering the lack of cross-examination, Schoeman said she had no alternative but to accept the accused’s versions as reasonably possible true.

“The failure of the state to lead corroborating evidence, which was available, was mentioned in the context of the state’s careless approach to the prosecution of the accused.”

Schoeman said the state’s misconduct was one of the factors that had to be weighed and evaluated in establishing whether the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“This did not play a role in the ultimate acquittal of the accused; however, the prosecutorial misconduct did play a role in evaluating the similar fact evidence.

“The actions of the prosecutorial team were so egregious that I would have been remiss in my duties not to address it.”

She said the accused were acquitted because there were two conflicting versions and the state bore the onus to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

