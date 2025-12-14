Poor water quality flagged at Bay beaches, but metro questions report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POOR CONDITION: A picture of the Brighton Beach walkway taken on November 14

Brighton Beach has emerged as Nelson Mandela Bay’s worst-performing coastline in recent water-quality tests, with severe and recurring contamination spikes recorded over the past three years.

Humewood Beach fared marginally better, but the latest tests show periodic pollution surges, with several readings exceeding the threshold required for Blue Flag status.

The findings come from a recently completed five-month assessment by ASC Public Health and Food Safety, which sampled water from July to December at six popular beaches — Kings Beach, Humewood, Hobie, St George’s, Brighton and Maitlands.

These other beaches recorded safe levels.

However, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said though the city acknowledged the role of independent assessments, it had identified material methodological and interpretive shortcomings in the report.

He said it had limited reliability as an accurate representation of bathing water quality.

“Participation in the Blue Flag programme requires compliance with strict water quality monitoring standards, including routine sampling by an accredited external laboratory at prescribed intervals,” he said.

He said for the 2025/2026 financial year, the municipality appointed an accredited laboratory to conduct fortnightly Blue Flag beach water sampling.

“Sampling commenced in September 2025 in accordance with programme requirements.

“In addition, the municipality operates an internal laboratory that conducts weekly water quality monitoring, which began on July 31 2025, as part of pre-season surveillance and risk management.”

He said the purpose of municipal water quality monitoring was to assess E. coli and enterococcus concentrations in coastal waters to protect public health, ensure safe recreational use, and comply with applicable environmental legislation and Blue Flag criteria.

“Based on continuous weekly monitoring, accredited laboratory analysis, and compliance with regulated sampling protocols, the municipality is of the view that the report should not be relied upon as a definitive or authoritative assessment of bathing water quality within Nelson Mandela Bay.”

The report focused on levels of faecal streptococci and E. coli — internationally recognised indicators of contamination that pose health risks to swimmers.

ASC lead environmental health specialist Onele Kutu said the data was intended to help authorities strengthen public-health protections.

“This comprehensive assessment provides crucial information about the current state of our coastal waters,” Kutu said.

“The findings will help local authorities implement targeted measures to protect public health and preserve these valuable natural resources.”

Kings Beach, Humewood and Hobie Beach currently hold full Blue Flag status, reflecting high standards in environmental management, water quality and safety.

Bluewater Bay and Wells Estate are in the Blue Flag pilot phase.

However, ASC’s own samples for Humewood in September, November and December showed contamination levels well above Blue Flag limits.

Blue Flag standards stipulate that E. coli levels should not exceed 250 colony-forming units (CFUs)/100ml, while faecal streptococci should remain below 100 CFU/100ml.

ASC recorded E. coli concentrations of 789 CFU/100ml, 341 CFU/100ml and 2,723 CFU/100ml in the three months, respectively.

Faecal streptococci reached 450 CFU/100ml in December.

But the municipality has dismissed the data.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Neville Higgins said the city’s weekly tests would reflect any problems.

“If there were issues with the beaches, it would be in municipal reports,” Higgins said.

“Where in Humewood are they testing?

“It also matters when the test is done.

“If you go out a day after rain, drains may push water into the beach and elevate numbers, but that clears within days.

“If they want to test, they should come to us so we can work together, because right now we do not know what they are doing or where these tests are being done.”

ASC’s report, however, suggests the spikes were not caused by rainfall.

Instead, it attributes them to episodic infrastructure failures — including intermittent pump-station malfunctions, upstream overflows or faulty sewerage systems — consistent with ageing wastewater networks rather than natural events.

“The nature of the spikes aligns with the behaviour of ageing or poorly maintained wastewater networks rather than continuous environmental drivers,” the report says.

“Overall, Humewood is not consistently polluted, but it is significantly affected whenever infrastructural issues arise.”

ASC described Brighton as “one of the most challenging sites” in its three-year monitoring period.

Between July and October, E. coli and faecal streptococci levels reached as high as 24,196 CFU/100ml.

The beach was closed for 10 months after vandals crippled the Fishwater Flats wastewater treatment works in 2024, causing untreated sewage to flow into the ocean.

Following R10m in repairs, the municipality reopened Brighton Beach in November, declaring it safe.

November samples showed faecal streptococci at 154 CFU/100ml.

December samples recorded 173 CFU/100ml for E. coli and 20 CFU/100ml for faecal streptococci — within Blue Flag limits.

“Historically, Brighton Beach has been one of the most challenging sites throughout the three-year monitoring period,” the report said.

“Given the unexpectedly improved microbiological profile observed in November, a confirmatory assessment was undertaken to verify the accuracy of the results.

“The subsequent analysis conducted in December corroborated the November findings, with Brighton Beach meeting the Blue Flag microbiological criteria for the first time in the three-year duration of the water quality study for both escherichia coli and enterococci.”

Soyaya, meanwhile, said:

The report lacks disclosure of sampling locations, methods and conditions, limiting the reliability and comparability of its findings;

Its results do not align with accredited laboratory tests conducted by the municipality between August and December across several beaches, including Brighton, Humewood and Kings;

The municipality disputes the report’s dismissal of weather impacts, noting that rainfall, tides and wave action significantly influence water quality; and

While infrastructure failures can affect water quality, the municipality has protocols to close beaches when incidents occur and has upgraded pump stations to reduce risk.

He provided test results from July to December.

They showed that levels at Humewood Beach were within the required range for the months, with an average of 10CFU/100ml for both contaminants.

Brighton Beach results were high until November, when they dropped to acceptable levels.

The beach was closed for several months due to pollution.