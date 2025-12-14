RAF blows millions in dodgy call centre deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The RAF has been rocked by instability and allegations of malfeasance, maladministration and corruption centring around suspended CEO Collins Letsoalo and his leadership team.

Senior Road Accident Fund (RAF) officials terminated an internally operated call centre that cost R25m a year to run and replaced it with an external service provider, Alteram Solutions, that cost the state-owned entity R199m over 13 months.

The contract, which was concluded outside of normal procurement processes in 2023, was extended last year for 24 months, again without inviting competitive bids, at a cost of R307m. Total payments to Alteram currently stand at R297m.

