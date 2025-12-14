RAF blows millions in dodgy call centre deal

Senior Road Accident Fund (RAF) officials terminated an internally operated call centre that cost R25m a year to run and replaced it with an external service provider, Alteram Solutions, that cost the state-owned entity R199m over 13 months.
The contract, which was concluded outside of normal procurement processes in 2023, was extended last year for 24 months, again without inviting competitive bids, at a cost of R307m. Total payments to Alteram currently stand at R297m.
