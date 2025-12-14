Santa turns on the magic for Gqeberha’s children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

START THE PARTY: Children at the EP Child and Youth Care Centre can't contain their excitement as Santa's helpers arrive for the Christmas party on a float loaded with gifts

A festive float, a visit from Santa and plenty of gifts to brighten the day.

These were some of the heartwarming scenes that greeted the overjoyed children of the EP Child and Youth Care Centre in Glendinningvale on Friday for a day of festive fun.

Staff from the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber teamed up with the Kelston Motor Group and JA Florals to create the magical Christmas experience.

The home cares for 78 children but with many visiting relatives over the holidays, only 21 youngsters remained on site to enjoy the festive surprise.

The centre’s director, Riaan Marais, said the day meant more to the children than the organisers could imagine.

“We are so grateful that we were chosen as one of the charities to host a Christmas party for our kids, especially the children who are staying in for the holidays, who can’t visit their families, and that is what makes this special.

“It’s a special event to spoil them and to make them feel valued, and to know that there are people thinking of them while they are staying in for the holidays.

“And we’re just privileged that we were one of the chosen children’s homes to benefit, and for the sponsors to put a smile on their face and share Christmas and the festive season with our children with this campaign.

“So it’s a huge benefit for us, and just nice for the children to enjoy themselves, to be happy and smile, and know it’s a special treat just for them,” Marais said.

Kelston group marketing manager Tanusha Pillay said this was the first time the company was part of the initiative and that it hoped to continue the tradition.

“We are so overwhelmed by the amount of support that we have received for this initiative to bring Christmas to the kids.

“It has been such a good year for us. We’ve grown so much and opened new dealerships.

“This is our way of saying thank you to our customers and showing appreciation,” Pillay said.

JA Florals’ Dominique de Freitas said giving back was at the heart of their business ethos.

“As a family business, it’s very important to us that we show up for those who are less fortunate and make a difference, especially at this time of the year.

“We provided all the decorations to make the float, the Christmas tree and all the frills, just to make the experience a little more festive for the kids,” De Freitas said.

Priscilla Fry of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said its staff embraced the initiative wholeheartedly.

“We were approached by Kelston, about 20 staff members came forward and we each picked a child and bought a gift for them.

“We are passionate about social development, and we care deeply about children and society as a whole.

“It’s very important to give back, especially at this time of the year,” Fry said.

