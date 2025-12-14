Top legal eagle entangled in theft-probe storm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

THEFT INVESTIGATION: Advocate Mava Malla is accused of stealing money from a client and failing to provide the legal services he was paid for

A well-known Eastern Cape lawyer and former SA National Boxing Control Commission chief executive faces having his name struck from the roll of legal practitioners pending a theft probe.

Advocate Mava Malla is accused of stealing money from a client and failing to provide the legal services he was paid for.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC), a regulatory body for legal professionals, confirmed that Malla could be struck from the roll if a high court order was granted in its favour.

The LPC’s application comes after Malla reportedly failed to respond to the misconduct charges levelled against him and did not pitch up at the disciplinary hearing.

The internal charges against him are linked to a theft case before the Gqeberha regional court, heard on November 27.

The case was postponed to January 27.

The complainant said he lost nearly R20,000 and some of his assets when Malla allegedly failed to provide the legal services he had paid him for.

According to the provisional charge sheet, on November 20 2019 near the Nxuba regional court, Malla “unlawfully and intentionally stole R19,850 from James Manyamana”.

The charge sheet also revealed that at the time Malla allegedly accepted the funds, he was not entitled to do so.

According to the provisions of the Legal Practice Act, as a registered advocate, Malla must receive all instructions through an attorney.

The money paid by the client must also be held in the attorney’s trust account.

In this case, the money was allegedly paid into Malla’s personal bank account and there was no instructing attorney.

He also allegedly failed to provide the services the client had paid for.

The charge sheet states further that he used false pretences to induce Mnyamana to brief him and pay him.

“The accused [Malla] knew that he was not legally entitled to accept the brief from the complainant [Mnyamana] and never intended to fulfill the brief.

“[He allegedly] used the money for his own purposes,” the charge sheet reads.

Contacted for comment, Malla declined to respond, saying that the court case was sub judice.

He also referred the LPC-related inquiries to his attorney, Elias Makhanya.

Makhanya said his firm was hired to represent Malla after the LPC’s findings.

He said they had asked the LPC to revisit its decision because Malla had been unable to respond to the allegations at the time.

“Secondly, we assisted him per his instructions to answer all the complaints.

“Lastly, the submissions are confidential documents which are to be treated as such until there is an outcome and the LPC publishes a report of this outcome,” Makhanya said.

“But where the matter is currently dealt with internally, it is not supposed to be communicated to the media.”

He said the law firm had assisted Malla to have the sanction to have him struck off the roll reconsidered.

“Once they [have] decided [on] the submission [that] we made, only then can an application [to strike him off the roll] be made to court,” he said.

Mnyamana said he had filed a complaint with the LPC after Malla allegedly failed to deliver on his promises dating back to 2019.

He also reported a criminal complaint against him.

He said he drove from De Aar in the Northern Cape where he lives to Nxuba (formerly Cradock) to meet Malla.

Mnyamana said he had asked Malla to file an urgent application to the high court on his behalf to interdict matters relating to the estate of his wife, Nombulelo Sauls, who died from liver cancer in 2019.

A hitchhiker he had picked up on his way to Aliwal North had told him about Malla after he shared his troubles with her.

“I phoned Malla and asked him to assist. He asked for a consultation fee of more than R19,000.

“I was distressed at that time. Up to this day, he has not filed that application.

“He has not delivered on what we agreed on since 2019,” Mnyamana claimed.

He said he had since lost some of the assets, which he had bought jointly with his wife, because their marriage was not registered with Home Affairs.

LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele confirmed that Mnyamana’s complaint had been received, investigated and adjudicated in terms of the LPC’s disciplinary processes.

The council’s director in the Eastern Cape, Alfred Hona, was called as a witness in criminal proceedings against Malla.

“Mr Mnyamana alleged that he requested the services of advocate Malla in connection with a deceased estate matter and paid the amount requested by Malla as fees into his personal bank account.

“However, advocate Malla [allegedly] failed to render the required legal services. Mr Mnyamana also mentioned that he had a criminal case opened against Malla.”

According to Letebele, Malla allegedly failed to respond to the accusations despite having been afforded an opportunity to do so as required in terms of the disciplinary processes of the LPC.

“In the only communication received from advocate Malla, he disputed the authority of the LPC to investigate his conduct as an advocate.

“This, despite the position having been clarified to him that the LPC, as the regulatory body of the legal profession in SA, has jurisdiction to investigate the conduct of all legal practitioners.

“He then failed to respond to the complaint lodged against him and also failed to appear before the disciplinary committee to answer to the charges levelled against him,” he said.

Letebele said Malla, as an advocate, was not allowed to receive briefs or payment directly from members of the public.

This all had to be done through an instructing attorney.

“The charges were that he unlawfully accepted a brief and payment from a member of the public while knowing full well that he is enrolled or registered with the LPC as a referral advocate to act on a brief received from an attorney.”

Despite this, Letebele said, Malla allegedly accepted the instructions and payment of fees directly into his personal bank account — and not into an attorney’s trust account as required.

He said Malla also allegedly failed to render the required legal services.

“Malla, who failed to appear before a disciplinary committee to state his side of the story, was found guilty and the Council accepted the advice of the disciplinary committee for high court proceedings to be instituted to obtain a court order in terms of which the name of Mr Malla is struck off the roll.

“That application has not yet been finalised.

“Other than the communication received from him challenging the authority or jurisdiction of the LPC to investigate his conduct, we are not aware of his reasons for not responding to the complaint against him and for failing to appear before a disciplinary committee despite having received notice to do so.”

He said there were other complaints against Malla, some of which had already been dealt with.

In terms of the pending high court application, he said it was only a judge who could either suspend or order a lawyer’s name to be struck from the roll of legal practitioners kept by the LPC.

“This happens when the LPC, through a court application, places all the information and documentary evidence [before the judge] for consideration and the determination of an appropriate sanction.

“As stated, the Council took a resolution to launch high court proceedings for an order in terms of which advocate Malla’s name be struck from the roll,” Letebele said.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed that the unit was also investigating Malla.

“The Hawks can confirm that we are investigating a case of theft against Malla,” Mhlakuvana said.

In 2015, Malla was arrested by the Hawks inside the East London Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing R200,000 from a complainant.

Mhlakuvana said the matter was still in court and had been postponed to January 21.

However, Mhlakuvana would not disclose the details of the case or the names of the complainant in the matter.