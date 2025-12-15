A connected Eastern Cape is rising – and MTN is leading the charge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MTN’s R220m network upgrade isn’t just an investment in tech — it’s an investment in people, says Songezo Masiso, GM: Regional Operations at MTN Eastern Cape.

From the Wild Coast to the rural heartlands of Qumbu, the Eastern Cape is rising, and MTN SA a is helping power the move forward. With a R220m mobile network modernisation and expansion drive, MTN is delivering a future where no community is left behind.

More than 250 network sites have been upgraded, and new base stations have been deployed in 2025 as part of MTN’s mobile network modernisation programme, strengthening 4G coverage, accelerating the 5G rollout, and bringing world-class service to places long overlooked.

The mobile network modernisation programme is already transforming lives in over 90 rural communities. Residents who previously relied on patchy connectivity now have access to high-speed internet, enabling online education, telemedicine and e-commerce.

By enabling internet access in previously unserved rural areas, MTN’s mobile network modernisation and expansion drive is opening doors to education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and opportunity. (MTN)

To ensure that connectivity translates into real inclusion, MTN’s Smartphones4All initiative is a key catalyst. Through this programme, MTN identifies selected customers still using 2G or 3G devices and offers them an upgrade to a 4G smartphone for only R99, making quality devices more accessible to South Africans.

By bridging the device gap, MTN is helping communities unlock the full potential of digital services, from learning and healthcare to mobile banking and beyond.

This is not just a technology upgrade; it is a lifeline, powered by connectivity and access to smart devices, opening doors to education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and opportunity.

Why the Eastern Cape?

The province faces some of SA’s toughest socio-economic pressures:

Unemployment of close to 40%.

One of highest poverty levels and dependence on social grants.

Slow economic growth.

Many female-headed households support extended families.

However, it is MTN’s firm belief that where inequality disconnects people from opportunities, connectivity becomes a catalyst for hope.

“For MTN, this is not just an investment in towers — it’s an investment in people. We are connecting the unconnected, unlocking potential and partnering with communities to build a better tomorrow,” says Songezo Masiso, GM: Regional Operations at MTN Eastern Cape.

Bridging the rural digital divide

In the previously unserved rural villages of Libode, Lusikisiki, Mt Fletcher, Duncan, and many more, connectivity is transforming everyday life.

For example, a learner in Lusikisiki now revises for matric using the MTN Online School — a free educational platform offering quality learning tools aligned with the SA curriculum — instead of travelling kilometres for study resources. This is the reality when the world finally reaches rural communities.

Education: empowering the next generation

The MTN SA Foundation supports schools in the province with ICT labs and multimedia centres, zero-rated access to curriculum-aligned digital resources, and by enabling device access to disadvantaged learners through its Connecting Every Child initiative.

Another example of the power of connectivity in action is taking place in Qumbu, where a dedicated teacher speaks of how zero-rated STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) platforms are helping improve science pass rates — because fast internet has made dreams bigger than the village boundaries.

Local businesses go digital

From roadside spaza shops to township salons, cashless payments are becoming the norm. MTN’s mobile money platform, MTN MoMo, helps small businesses reduce cash-related crime, expand customer reach and build a traceable financial footprint to access capital, thus deepening financial inclusion.

Along MTN’s network rollout supply chain, over R200m in local partner opportunities are unlocking new jobs and boosting township economies. This is best reflected on the ground where it matters most, like the spaza shop owner in Libode using MTN MoMo for safe, seamless payments.

Transformation you can see

Take Nangamso Ntlemeza, a symbol of MTN’s empowerment philosophy. From frontline customer service, he has built a broad franchise network with five MTN stores across the Eastern Cape.

Guided by MTN’s Branded Retail Channel (BRC) programme, Ntlemeza is now creating jobs, mentoring young talent and showing future entrepreneurs what is possible. His journey is proof that when people are empowered, communities thrive.

Protecting progress: safer communities, stronger networks

Network vandalism and theft threaten critical connectivity, especially in rural areas. MTN spends between R400m to R450m each year countrywide repairing damage, with 25% of the total cost being spent in the Eastern Cape.

In response, MTN is working closely with SAPS and Community Police Forums to protect infrastructure and keep communities connected, including community patrols with radios and panic buttons, mobile licence plate technologies, and connectivity support for SAPS centres. When networks stay online, education continues, businesses trade, and families stay safe.

A connected Eastern Cape is a stronger Eastern Cape

MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy is driving an SA where digital inclusion is the foundation for economic inclusion. Where every rural home can learn, earn and dream online. Where the power of technology reaches every child, not only those in major cities.

The Eastern Cape has the heart and MTN is delivering the network that lets it beat louder. Because when communities rise, SA rises.

This article was sponsored by MTN.