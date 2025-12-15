Dream of medical career achieved through tenacity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

REACHING A GOAL: After a lengthy journey, Tania Mejanie, 32, is delighted to have qualified as a medical doctor

Perseverance, determination and faith have finally paid off for Tania Mejanie, 32, who has realised her lifelong dream of becoming a medical doctor.

“It was my ultimate goal to become a doctor. I always wanted to study medicine,” Mejanie said.

“However, it was too expensive for my mother to cover, so I started by studying BSc in biochemistry and microbiology.”

Her mother worked at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and this enabled her to study there for free.

However, NMU did not offer medicine as a degree at the time.

Despite the opportunity to study BSc in biochemistry and microbiology, Mejanie found the programme did not suit her.

“I did not finish; I had six months left, but I really did not enjoy it because I was in the lab most of the time, and I am a huge people person,” she said.

The next year she switched to nursing at NMU, a decision she now regards as instrumental to her success.

“I really enjoyed working with patients and I am grateful I started with nursing before medicine as the practical skills were a huge advantage,” she said.

During her compulsory community service for nursing, Mejanie applied to multiple universities to pursue medicine and was accepted on her first attempt.

“NMU still did not have an exact date as to when they would offer medicine, which is why I decided to approach other universities because I was getting older,” she said.

Mejanie, who attended Cotswold Preparatory and Herbert Hurd Primary and then Alexander Road High, described her journey as anything but easy.

“It was tough, stressful and very challenging,” she said.

“The content is double, but the time you get to do it is very little, and that is what makes it difficult.

“I would cry the day before every test.

“Navigating clinical practice and academics simultaneously was a difficult adjustment, but with perseverance and dedication, I was able to come out victorious.”

She studied medicine at the University of Pretoria and will complete her internship at Livingstone Hospital, as well as at Provincial and Dora Nginza hospitals.

“I’m really looking forward to it — helping people and at the same time enjoying what I do,” she said.

Mejanie credits her support system for helping her achieve her dream.

“My mother is my biggest support system.

“She is the one I would call when I was in distress and also in the good times.

“My father, stepfather and niece were also there for me during my pursuit of success.

“My friend, Megan Diedericks, and her husband, who live in Pretoria, were my home away from home. I will be forever grateful to them.”

Her message to young people is simple — perseverance and faith can make dreams a reality.

“Anything is possible. Make up your mind and stick to your task,” she said.

“I studied medicine for six years, nursing for four years, and a BSc for three years. It is all worth it in the end.”

