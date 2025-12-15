Financial crisis threatens Care Haven

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DESPERATE TIMES: Social worker Jessica Macmenigall and centre director Dianne Robb outside the Care Haven Psychiatric Centre in Central

A lifeline for some of the Eastern Cape’s most vulnerable residents is hanging by a thread as the Care Haven Psychiatric Centre in Gqeberha turns to the courts to secure a government subsidy it has relied on for 34 years.

The nonprofit, which provides long-term care for 59 residents battling severe mental illnesses, faces financial collapse after the Eastern Cape health department abruptly halted monthly payments, leaving the centre unable to pay staff or maintain essential services.

In a matter set for urgent hearing in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, Care Haven is seeking to have the subsidy reinstated, warning that without it, both employees and residents could be left destitute.

The certificate of urgency and the court papers setting out the home’s plight were filed on December 12.

Representing the home, advocate Katherine Morris said in court documents that they were seeking an order for the payment and reinstatement of the subsidy.

The member of the executive council for health, the head of the department of health, provincial treasury and the member of the executive council for finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism have been cited as respondents.

They have not yet filed responding papers.

However, health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said they were exploring the possibility of engaging the lawyers of Care Haven outside of the court process.

Alternatively, he said, they had instructed the state attorney to oppose the matter.

Morris said the objective of Care Haven, situated in Central, was to provide for the long-term maintenance, care and well-being of people with mental health issues who required special care and attention.

Care Haven also established a halfway house with aftercare facilities for those requiring accommodation on their discharge from a psychiatric institution.

Their obligations also included promoting social, recreational and skills training activities for the residents.

“For the past 34 years, the Eastern Cape department of health has been paying a monthly subsidy to Care Haven in terms of a contractual arrangement,” Morris said.

“At present, the subsidy amounts to R145,000.”

The advocate said it was Care Haven’s contention that, according to the constitution, it was entitled to the subsidy.

“The [health department] has, however, unilaterally and without giving Care Haven a hearing, unlawfully terminated the payment of the subsidy.

“The effect was that Care Haven ran out of money by November 23 2025 and was unable to pay its staff their salaries.”

She said the situation had deteriorated to the extent that they now had to rely on loans and donations to try to pay their 31 employees.

Care Haven was established in 1986.

It accommodates residents who are vulnerable and have a history of mental illness such as bipolar mood disorder, schizophrenia and various forms of depression.

The ages of the residents range from 18 to late 70s, meaning some of them are also frail.

“To all its residents, this is their home,” Morris said.

“Many residents do not have any family and have been rejected by society because of their illness.

“Therefore, the only form of income they have is their social grants.”

She said the 59 residents each received three meals a day, and the home carried the costs of cleaning, transport, laundry and therapeutic and medical care.

“The expenses of rendering the necessary care are exceptionally high.”

Morris said should it face closure, 31 staff members would lose their jobs and many of the residents would have nowhere to go.

“It is submitted that the department acted in conflict with the contractual arrangement between the parties in terminating the subsidy.”

According to Morris, the bookkeeper as well as the director of Care Haven had made numerous attempts since June to contact the department through various channels.

However, this had proven unsuccessful.

“On November 28, the gravity of the situation was discussed at Care Haven’s AGM and it was decided to bring this application to protect the residents.

“Care Haven has in the interim sent a letter of demand to the respondents and the state attorneys involved.

“This was done on December 8, to which there has been no response.”

Morris said the application was urgent in that if the matter was not addressed timeously, the home would probably have to close, leaving staff unemployed and residents on the street.

They are now asking a judge to:

Declare the cancellation and termination of the applicant’s subsidy unlawful and for it to be set aside;

Order the department to pay the subsidy for the period April 2025 to November 2025 in the sum of R1,157,544 by no later than December 22;

Order the department to continue paying the subsidy going forward; and

Order that any respondent that wishes to oppose the application pay the costs of such.

In an affidavit forming part of the court documents, social worker Dianne Robb said she had been the director of Care Haven since 2010, and had worked there for 34 years.

“Ever since I have been employed at Care Haven, the department has been paying a monthly subsidy in terms of a contractual agreement.

“Despite representations to the department, it has not reinstated the subsidy.

“It is apparently the department’s recent contention that it has no obligation to pay such subsidy, which is clearly wrong.”

Robb said when they did receive the subsidies, they were invariably paid late, sometimes for months on end.

She said the last payment received was in May 2025, to cover the months of February and March.

“Care Haven is one of very few long-term aftercare centres serving the Eastern Cape,” Robb said.

“It is an important community centre and if not maintained, would add to the degradation of society.

“The rights of the residents and employees of Care Haven are simply being breached.

“This has been a very stressful time at the centre as well as for the residents who already suffer from mental illness.

“We have been providing these services for 34 years and have never had to deal with such stressful circumstances.

“There will be disastrous consequences for Care Haven if the relief is not granted and the prejudice will be severe.

“The prejudice will also be severe if the application is not entertained and for example postponed.

“Care Haven will probably have to close.”

An employee at Care Haven, Nokuzola Mboya, who has been working there since 2008, said she was struggling with not being paid.

“It is very difficult for me as I am the breadwinner at my home and take care of 10 people,” she said.

“When I do not get my pay, we do not have any food at the house.

“Of the 10 people, six are children.

“It is very difficult to put small children to bed without food.”

Eastern Cape provincial treasury spokesperson Pumelele Godongwana said: “In the absence of any relief sought against the provincial treasury, there is no legal basis to oppose the application from our part.

“Provincial treasury shall ensure ongoing liaison with the department of health to remain apprised of developments that may affect statutory responsibilities under the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act].

“It is the health department that will decide on what legal recourse to take.”