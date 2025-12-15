Funeral of slain Madlanga commission witness Marius ‘Vlam’ van der Merwe to be held on Wednesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marius "Vlam" van der Merwe, a Brakpan-based security industry member and former Ekhurhuleni metropolitan police department official, was shot multiple times in full view of his family outside their Brakpan home on December 5 2025.

The funeral of Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, also known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, will be held on Wednesday at Medley House in Brakpan, after his fatal shooting outside his home two weeks ago.

Van der Merwe was shot dead in what police have described as a cold-blooded killing in his driveway. His death came just weeks after he gave explosive testimony at the Madlanga commission in November.

During his evidence, Van der Merwe alleged that Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi had instructed him to dispose of the body of Emmanuel Mbense, who died during an interrogation allegedly involving tubing at the hands of police officers.

In a show of support for the bereaved family, Omega Tombstones CEO Danie van den Berg said the company had offered to assist with a cremation urn at no cost.

“We chose to assist this family because they have suffered a tragic and violent loss under circumstances that deeply moved us,” Van den Berg said.

Van der Merwe showed courage by standing for the truth, and his life was taken in an act of violence.

Van den Berg said the gesture was rooted in compassion rather than commercial interest.

“As a business that works closely with grieving families every day, we felt it was our moral responsibility to support them in any way we could. This was not about publicity or profit, but about respect, compassion and recognising a man many regard as a hero. We hope this small act brings comfort to the family and reminds the community that bravery and integrity should never be forgotten.”

Police believe they have identified the vehicle used in the killing of Van der Merwe.

Last week, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola met the investigating team before briefing the Van der Merwe family on progress in the high-profile murder case.

Masemola said a white Chevrolet bakkie, which was found abandoned in Alexandra, matches the description of the vehicle captured on CCTV footage on the night Van der Merwe was shot dead.

Investigations were at an advanced stage, with police following up multiple leads, including forensic analysis of the vehicle.

TimesLIVE