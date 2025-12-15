‘Publish the names’ – Calls grow for AfriForum and Solidarity to name journalists allegedly paid to discredit them

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement are facing mounting pressure on social media to publish the names of journalists they claim are being paid by the State Security Agency (SSA) and the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) to discredit the two lobby groups.

The calls followed a video posted online by AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel in which he alleged that journalists were being financially incentivised by the state to undermine AfriForum and Solidarity.

“AfriForum has received reliable information from a prominent former journalist that at least two South African journalists are being paid by the State Security Agency as well as the department of international relations to discredit AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement,” said Kriel.

He said AfriForum had taken formal steps to obtain clarity.

“AfriForum has now officially applied in terms of the Access to Information Act to the department of international relations, as well as the State Security Agency, to provide us with the names of those academics, journalists and commentators that are being paid by them,” said Kriel.

Several social media users expressed scepticism, arguing that the seriousness of the allegations required transparency. X user Nic Andersen said: “It is very simple if this is true. Name names. Tell us who? Expose whoever it is? But if no names are provided, it just paints a narrative against all journalists in SA. And then one has to ask why?”

Another user, Martin Menyatso, was dismissive of the claims, writing: “No sane thinking black journo needs any influence when it comes to the likes of you. You people are too transparent not to be seen for what you still are?”

Gosiame Legoale echoed similar sentiments, saying: “Why not just publish the names? This is a really serious accusation, and if these allegations hold any weight, it’s a matter of national and public interest, so forget the posturing and conjecture, make it official.”

Kriel insisted the allegations were not without basis.

“These allegations are in line with AfriForum’s experience since February this year, when an orchestrated campaign started to try and discredit AfriForum with lies. Numerous media houses have now already had to apologise to AfriForum for publishing these lies about us,” he said.

The controversy comes in the wake of AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement’s lobbying trip to the US in February, where they met political figures and policy influencers in Washington, DC.

During the visit the groups sought to raise concerns about what they described as the South African government’s treatment of minorities.

They said the trip aimed to draw international attention to issues they believed the Ramaphosa administration had ignored or refused to negotiate on and called on the US to apply sustained pressure on what they described as an “arrogant” government.

Among the issues raised were farm murders which the groups claim are being downplayed despite official crime statistics disputing the characterisation of these crimes as racially targeted.

They also argued that public rhetoric inciting violence against Afrikaners was not being adequately addressed.

AfriForum and Solidarity further criticised government policies and legislation such as the Expropriation Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, arguing that these discriminate on the basis of race and threaten minority rights.

They warned that these laws together with broader governance failures were contributing to economic decline and social instability.

The groups also discussed the possibility of Afrikaners seeking refuge or resettlement abroad, including in the US, and called for support for initiatives such as an Afrikaner development fund.

Solidarity also raised concerns about South Africa’s foreign policy and its relationships with countries such as Russia, China and Iran, arguing that these stances could place the country at odds with Western democracies.

The US trip sparked strong backlash at home with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other government leaders condemning it as unpatriotic and accusing the organisations of spreading misinformation that could harm South Africa’s international standing.

AfriForum has denied spreading disinformation, particularly claims that the government is committing genocide against Afrikaners.

In an interview with SAFM, Kriel said: “AfriForum never spread any misinformation. The real misinformation that is being spread is by those who are trying to deny the real threats that the Expropriation Act has for the economy of the country. The president signed the Expropriation Act on January 23, and [US] President [Donald] Trump responded ten days later. AfriForum played no role in that.”

TimesLIVE