WATCH LIVE | Presidential media briefing

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Monday holding a briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to address current developments, which include the deadline of December 17 for the Madlanga commission of inquiry’s interim report.
TimesLIVE
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Monday holding a briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to address current developments, which include the deadline of December 17 for the Madlanga commission of inquiry’s interim report.
TimesLIVE
3
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.