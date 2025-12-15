Willows resort counts cost of devastating fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COMPLETELY DESTROYED: Willows Resort & Conference Centre events manager Vuyisa Ngqondi with what is left of the maintenance and housekeeping storerooms at the resort

Damages running into millions of rand have been estimated following a fire that left widespread destruction at the popular Willows Holiday Resort & Conference Centre in Gqeberha.

The blaze, which initially started as a veld fire driven by strong winds, gutted critical equipment and infrastructure at the holiday spot in Marine Drive just as the festive season gets under way.

About six washing machines, driers, three generators, pillows, the backyard fence to the office block and staff compounds, cutlery and crockery were destroyed on Thursday afternoon.

According to resort general manager Lesley Daweti, the property is privately run by Madiba Bay Resorts on municipal land.

During the blaze, staff living in the rooms near the admin block had to be evacuated.

However, on Monday, Daweti allayed any fears, panic and confusion from guests who had made bookings, and those who still planned to do so.

He said they were fully operational as the chalets and rondavels were not affected.

“We also need to thank the firefighters for preventing more damage on that day and being in the area the next day to monitor flare-ups,” Daweti said.

“We also want to thank the municipality’s electricity department.”

He said a transformer supplying electricity to a part of the resort had been scorched.

This resulted in a power outage in one section of the resort, including the office block.

After this was reported to the metro, municipal staff arrived over the weekend to erect a new pole to replace the damaged transformer.

Daweti said the fire came from the Summerstrand direction.

“The fire was [initially] far from the resort,” he said.

“The problem was wind blowing easterly travelling at about 50km/h.

“Within the space of an hour it moved towards the resort.”

Fortunately, he said, two fire trucks monitoring it were stationed next to Marine Drive, which runs behind the resort office and admin block.

He said the fire quickly jumped over Marine Drive to the resort.

“It started by destroying the storage [structure] for maintenance, housekeeping and laundry.

“That is where we had six washing machines and a drier.”

Daweti said all the bedding from both guesthouses was burned.

The guesthouses had been occupied by about 500 people including children who had luckily checked out on Thursday morning.

“It’s very stressful,” Daweti said.

“The holiday season is starting and people are starting to come here.

“What is worse is that some of our suppliers are closed.

“It’s a logistical nightmare.”

The guesthouses host between 300 to 600 people in the 46 units.

Resort events manager Vuyisa Ngqondi, who was among the staff members asked to evacuate their units, said she was asleep when a colleague knocked on her door.

Ngqondi said the colleague indicated that the fire was coming towards her unit.

She was with her 12-year-old son at the time.

“I panicked and left all our belongings behind,” Ngqondi said.

The back door and a window of her unit were burned.

With her son, they made their way towards the main gate to join her colleagues because the fire was also approaching the assembly point located on the opposite side near the main gate.

Part of the fence near the entrance to the assembly point was also burned down.

“Everything happened so fast.

“There was too much smoke and we couldn’t see anything.”

The plan was for them to go to a unit within one of the guesthouses but they could not drive there due to the severity of the smoke.

She showed the damage caused by the blaze to an office attached to the laundry room.

The computer and files had all melted.

The laundry room with all the linen was burned.

Next to it was a wooden maintenance storage facility, which was completely gutted along with three generators and two geysers.

The housekeeping storage facility was also wiped out, which had new pots and cutlery and buckets of soup.

Resort deputy general manager Marita Loftie-Eaton, who also had to evacuate her unit, said at first the veld fire did not look threatening.

She said it then escalated and they were instructed by firefighters to evacuate.

“In summer, there are always fires but nothing as huge as this. It shocked me,” Loftie-Eaton said.

She said they were impressed with the work of the firefighters.

It was disheartening that the incident had happened, especially at this time of the year.

“This is going to be a hectic week to get everything ready because the majority of the people will come in on Friday,” she said.

Anton van Vuuren, a contractor on site, said he was there to check the extent of the damage.

He estimated there to be more than R2m in damages because the laundry area would need to be rebuilt.

Expensive washing machines were also damaged.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

Security guard Johan Botha said the firefighters instructed him to evacuate employees from their offices and houses.

“I did that immediately. Within the next 15 to 20 minutes, the fire took over,” Botha said.

He said the employees had been panicking.

He also had to field questions from guests who were concerned about their safety.

Across the road, the owners of the Munkee Bizniz Pub ’n Grub said they had also panicked during the blaze.

Odette Brown said she was evacuated by firefighters while washing dishes just after the restaurant’s rush hour.

She had to cross Marine Drive and could not even see her business from there due to the smoke.

She said there were usually fires this time of year but they had never come this close to her property.

Brown said she was concerned that the wooden houses at the back of the bar would catch fire.

“We came back two hours later and we fought fires with hose pipes.”

By Friday, she said they were still fighting small flares.

“If you look outside, it’s bad.”

The incident comes as several flare-ups have been reported in the city over the past few days.

These included the Baywest area on Monday morning where firefighters were on the scene.

Other areas where fires were spotted included on Old Cape Road towards St Albans at the bottom of the quarry, and in Heugh Road close to 11th Avenue.