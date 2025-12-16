Airlink passengers endure eight-hour ordeal amid mechanical failures in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Airlink passengers were left stranded after a lengthy delay of their flight at the Chief Dawid International Airport in Gqeberha.

Mechanical problems in some of Airlink’s aircrafts have put the brakes on festivities for scores of passengers who were delayed for more than eight hours at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Excitement turned to frustration when holiday makers were allegedly left unattended, with no explanations as to why their flight had not arrived, despite the airport overhead displays communicating a different story.

First-time international traveller Jesse Botha, 24, who was due to catch a flight to Johannesburg to connect in Kigali to then fly to the UK, said the delay caused a ripple effect on all his connecting flights, which he missed.

“The flight was scheduled for 12.40pm and the boarding pass said we needed to board from 12.10pm, but when we got to the terminal we were told there was a delay and that the flight needed the attention of an engineer. An engineer was apparently on the way. He was flying in from Johannesburg and due to arrive at 3pm. We were promised an update only after the engineer’s assessment of the aircraft,” he said.

Botha said when they enquired at the Airlink service booth if they would be compensated for the missed flights, they were met with “complete disregard”.

“We were told they were working on sorting out their flight, but could offer nothing on our connection flights that we had missed, despite being an inconvenience caused by them.”

What does R80 buy you at the airport? After waiting for so long, all we got was a lousy R80 meal voucher. Now we’re not just frustrated, we’re hangry [hungry and angry] — Carol Kayleigh Singh, passenger

Six hours later there was still no update. Frustrated passengers continued to languish in limbo, with hopes they would reach their destinations quickly diminishing.

Sherlene Moler, who was due to catch the same flight, said they were further frustrated by the delay of the engineer’s arrival, which was due to another Airlink aircraft’s technical issues. “The engineer only arrived at 4.30pm, more than an hour later than the expected time. Airlink has failed us dismally with their faulty aircraft, lack of compensation and very poor customer service,” she said.

Another passenger, Carol Kayleigh Singh, who was also traveling to Johannesburg, said she was appalled by the R80 meal voucher they received from the airline. “What does R80 buy you at the airport? After waiting for so long, all we got was a lousy R80 meal voucher. Now we’re not just frustrated, we’re hangry [hungry and angry],” she said.

In response to a media query, Airlink confirmed the flight delay: “We can confirm that Airlink flight 4Z798 from Gqeberha to Johannesburg yesterday was delayed by almost eight hours following an aircraft technical problem. A replacement aircraft was sent to Gqeberha to pick up the passengers and operate the flight.”

An off-duty pilot of an international airline, who was travelling with his family and asked not to be named due to industry relations, was also held up in the six-hour delay caused by his previous employer.

“I can understand technical and mechanical problems. Like any machine, there can be problems. The biggest issue here is the lack of communication,” he said.

TimesLIVE