‘Beyond 16 Days’ tackles GBV surge during holidays

SECOND PANDEMIC: The 1000 Women Trust's Beyond 16 Days initiative is aimed at ensuring stronger government support for GBV victims during the holiday season

Women-led organisation 1000 Women Trust has launched its Beyond 16 Days initiative to hold SA’s government, the judiciary and the police accountable, and to stand in solidarity with the country’s women who face increased gender-based violence (GBV) during the holidays.

One of the trust’s co-founders, Tina Thiart, made the announcement this week.

Thiart said while the 16 Days of Activism against GBV heightened awareness of the scourge, the biggest challenge came after the campaign ended.

“In the holiday period in SA, there is a sharp increase in GBV and femicide [GBVF] due to alcohol abuse, stress, and weakened service delivery by the police and the judiciary,” Thiart said.

“Shelters, social services and the police are understaffed or unresponsive.

“Survivors are left without recourse and increasing risk and trauma.

“1000 Women Trust will monitor and document these failures by tracking reports of inaccessible services and collecting survivor testimonies.”

She said the police and the courts were often the weakest links in the GBVF response chain due to slow investigations, poor survivor treatment, and low conviction rates undermining trust.

“1000 Women Trust can play a bridge-building and accountability role, mobilising survivors, communities and donors to push for systemic prioritisation,” she said.

On Thursday morning, 1000 Women Trust will picket at the magistrate’s court in Welkom, demanding accountability and action from the police against perpetrators of GBV.

“There has been recent GBV-related killings of women during 16 Days of Activism in the Lejweleputswa district, which prompted the action in Welkom,” Thiart said.

The trust’s network of more than 50 warriors in GBV hotspots provided safe spaces for women who were subjected to violence, supporting them and accompanying them to a police station and court, she said.

“Our call to action is that communities must help us by reporting service failures by the police, courts or clinics.

“We also ask the public to support our safe room service by volunteering to help or donating goods to the safe rooms.

“We also ask the community to amplify the voices of survivors and share it on WhatsApp, radio or community platforms.”

Thiart said GBVF had been declared a national disaster, and the purpose of Beyond 16 Days was to ensure there was stronger government support for victims during the holiday period.

“Beyond 16 Days is part of a global campaign and will proceed until January 10 2026.

“This initiative is a continuation of our ‘RememberHER’ campaign we initiated during 16 Days to honour the lives and legacies of women who lost their lives to GBV.

“This campaign mobilised communities to commemorate the lives lost to the second pandemic,” Thiart said.

“From April 2023 to March 2024, a total of 5,778 women were victims of femicide.

“If South Africans do not act in unison, these figures will increase.

“We must eradicate the second pandemic, but we need a unified front to make it happen.”

