News

DJ Warras shot dead in Joburg CBD

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

DJ Warras has shared his views on alcohol consumption as level 3 of lockdown unlocks the sale of alcohol.
DJ Warras was shot and killed at the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday. (Instagram/Shady Lurker)

Radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday in what is believed to have been an eviction showdown.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that DJ Warras was actively involved with a security company and they were busy with evictions when an unknown gunman walked up to him and fired a single shot.

Gauteng police could not immediately give comment. The story will be updated with their comment when received.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Man, couple who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts

2

‘I am neither a racist or sexist’: Bafana coach Broos apologises for choice of words

3

10 Christmas gift ideas every petrolhead will love

4

NPA head Batohi’s sudden departure disrupts inquiry proceedings

5

Presidency defends withholding Madlanga commission’s interim report

Related Articles