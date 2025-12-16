Gift of the Givers intervenes in Garden Route water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELCOME WATER: A Gift of the Givers water truck helps residents in the Garden Route

The worsening water crisis in the Garden Route has prompted the head of the Garden Route municipality disaster management, Gerhard Otto, and Western Cape provincial disaster management head Colin Deiner to request assistance from Gift of the Givers to support affected towns.

For months Garden Route towns, including Plettenberg Bay, Knysna and George, have issued water management warnings, alerting residents to the impact of the ongoing drought.

With tourism one of the region’s main economic drivers, water scarcity during the peak festive season poses a serious threat to local livelihoods.

“We intervened a few months ago during the water crisis in Knysna, but this time, during the festive season, the situation is far more widespread and will have a heavy impact on businesses, jobs and the economy,” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

“The water crisis could not have come at a more inopportune time, when the hospitality industry depends on local and international tourists who create multiple jobs for car guards, cleaners, chefs, waiters, students, street vendors, artists, sculptors and many others.”

The Gift of the Givers intervention is being led by its Southern Cape representatives, Mario and Lizette Ferreira.

Water tankers from Adelaide have already arrived in the region, with water replenished from municipal sources.

Bottled water will be distributed to elderly residents and institutions.

Specialists, led by Martyn Landmann, will assess borehole infrastructure damage for immediate repairs to boost the water supply.

JoJo Tanks will donate tanks to be placed at strategic locations.

Sooliman said an additional crisis had emerged among farmers in Mossel Bay and Die Vlaktes, where drought conditions were severely affecting livestock.

The first consignments of lucerne for sheep and food parcels for farmworkers are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Boreholes may also need to be drilled in several areas.

Meanwhile, Knysna DA councillor Sharon Sabbagh said the municipality must prioritise reducing water losses and restoring pump stations to optimal operation by reinstating automated systems and enforcing proper infrastructure and consequence management.

Sabbagh said the automated system had not been functional for about two years, exacerbating problems at both sewer and water pump stations.

She said pumps were designed to detect foreign matter, such as oil or high salinity levels, and automatically shut down to prevent damage or contamination when systems were functioning properly.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Knysna municipal manager Lulamile Mapoloba said level 4 water restrictions remained in place, and residents and visitors were urged to continue using water sparingly and responsibly.

He said the Akkerkloof Dam was at 27%, and the Glebe Dam was nearly full and continued pumping into Akkerkloof.

The Brenton system leak had been repaired, improving reservoir storage levels, though residents in higher-lying areas might still experience low or no water pressure.

Water tankers were being used to supply these areas while the system recovered.

Mapoloba said Sedgefield boreholes and water treatment works were operating optimally and pumping to reservoirs as required.

Water production on December 11 was between 2.8 and 2.9 megalitres per day, showing a slight increase.

The Karatara system is functioning normally, though production has decreased from 170 to 160 kilolitres per day.

The Rheenendal system remains operational, with production declining from 337 to 320 kilolitres per day.

The Buffalo Bay system is also operating, but production has dropped significantly from 256 to 160 kilolitres per day.

Water supply from the Charlesford abstraction point, which provides most of Knysna’s water, has remained stable over the past week and is expected to continue operating at normal levels following recent rainfall.

