‘Girl from Gqeberha’ invited to Tokyo viewing of original Jane Birkin bag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAUGHT OFF GUARD: Michelle Pearce-Nakatani, who runs luxury shopper brand From My Tokyo Closet, said she initially believed the message from her Hermès sales associate was about a new item not yet released. Instead, it was an invitation to view one of the most iconic handbags ever created

South African luxury personal shopper Michelle Pearce-Nakatani has achieved a milestone few in the fashion world will ever experience.

Now based in Tokyo, where she has lived for 13 years, she was invited to privately view the original Jane Birkin bag, a historic Hermès piece valued at about $10m (about R167.3m)

She was the only South African granted access to the exhibition.

Pearce-Nakatani, who runs a luxury shopper brand called From My Tokyo Closet, said she initially believed the message from her Hermès sales associate was about a new item not yet released.

Instead, it was an invitation to view one of the most iconic handbags ever created.

“It completely caught me off guard,” she said.

“When my sales associate reached out, I assumed it was a new item that had not yet been launched.

“I never imagined it would be an invitation to view the original Jane Birkin bag.

“When I realised what it really was, I felt honoured and incredibly grateful to even be considered for such an experience.”

The viewing took place in a highly secure venue in Tokyo.

Rather than the glamorous atmosphere often associated with luxury showcases, visitors were led one at a time into a dark, empty room where the Birkin stood alone, illuminated behind bulletproof glass.

“It was surreal,” Pearce-Nakatani said.

“The security alone was intimidating, and once I was led into the private room it all felt strangely emotional.

“The Birkin sat there as the only object in the room, glowing in this minimalist setting that felt like quiet luxury.

“Seeing the scratches, the sticker residue, and even the nail polish marks reminded me that Jane Birkin (English-born French actress, singer and designer) actually lived with this bag.

“It made me want to use my own vintage Birkin more often instead of saving it for big moments.”

Originally from Newton Park, Gqeberha, Pearce-Nakatani said the experience reminded her of the distance she had travelled in her career.

Once a small reseller of Gucci scarves, she is now regarded as the biggest supplier of Birkins in the SA market.

“As a girl from Gqeberha, moments like this make me reflect on how far I have come.

“I started off selling Gucci scarves four years ago and now I hold records for the most Birkins and Kellys [bags] sold into the SA market.

“I hope women back home see that passion, integrity and courage can take you places you never thought possible.”

With her 40th birthday approaching, she plans to continue expanding her brand and sourcing stylish, luxury items for her clients.

“I’m still deciding how to celebrate myself. My wish list is long.

“Professionally, I want to continue holding my status as SA’s most sought-after personal shopper.

“I hold several records, including the most Birkins and Kellys sold and the most expensive bag sold to a South African client at R765,000.

“So, for what’s next with From My Tokyo Closet, I’ll keep the mystery alive.

“Keep an eye on my social media; you never know what’s coming.”