JusticeForKwakukhanya gains traction as SAPS disputes homophobic claims in teen’s murder

Police in the Western Cape have cautioned against what they described as the “irresponsible labelling” of the murder of 16-year-old Kwakhanya Mhlanganisi as homophobic, saying the motive for the crime has not yet been established.

In a statement, police said they were concerned about how the killing had been characterised in some media reports.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape notes with concern the irresponsible labelling of the murder of 16-year-old Kwakhanya Mhlanganisi as homophobic in certain news reports,” they said.

According to police, Mhlanganisi was killed on December 4, in Site C, Khayelitsha, after an altercation with two acquaintances.

“He was assaulted and later succumbed to his injuries. A swift investigation by SAPS led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect, who has appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court.”

They confirmed that a second suspect remained at large.

Police said despite the motive for the murder not yet being known, speculation had already begun circulating publicly.

“Despite clear communication from SAPS that the motive for the murder has not yet been established, some media reports have suggested that the incident was homophobic in nature. We find it necessary to correct this misinformation to prevent unnecessary alarm within a community already burdened by high levels of violent crime,” they said.

They added that the case remained under investigation and the exact motive would be determined as the matter progressed.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg confirmed that Khayelitsha police had opened a murder case after Mhlanganisi’s body was discovered in the early hours of Thursday.

“Police members attended the crime scene and found the victim with multiple injuries. The motive for the attack forms part of the investigation. A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, December 7,” said Twigg.

Meanwhile, speaking to eNCA, Kwakhanya’s father, Sicelo Ntlanganiso addressed what he described as false rumours circulating about his son’s death. “We found stones. He got a lot of holes on his head,” he said.

Ntlanganiso disputed claims that his son had been placed inside a bucket, saying a bucket had been placed over him before he was set alight. “They burnt him with a bucket and the plastics. His clothes were burning,” he said.

Ntlanganiso said his son was sometimes referred to as a “moffie”.

Addressing his son’s killers, he said: “What you did is bad, very bad. You killed him already, but you’re still burning him. For what?”

As the hashtag #JusticeForKwakukhanya continues to trend on social media several civil society organisations have also spoken out about Mhlanganisi’s killing.

Impulse Group Cape Town said it was deeply saddened by what it described as a senseless act of violence.

“We refuse to stay silent. Their life mattered. Their identity was not a weapon. Their existence was not a threat. Kwakhanya deserved safety, dignity and the freedom to be exactly who they were. Impulse Group Cape Town strongly condemns all forms of hate-based violence,” the group said.

“No child should be targeted, harmed or silenced because of who they are, how they express themselves or how they show up in the world.”

The Thulani Dasa Foundation also condemned the killing. “It is an attack on humanity, dignity and the constitutional values of South Africa,” the foundation said.

“Hatred has no place in our communities and violence against LGBTQ+ people must be confronted with the full force of the law. This barbarity reflects a dangerous level of moral decay that we must all stand against. This was not just a murder; it was a hate crime.”

The 17-year-old suspect linked to the crime made his first court appearance last Wednesday.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, pending a decision on how the case will proceed once the suspect reaches adulthood. The court heard that the suspect will turn 18 on Wednesday.

Mhlanganisi will be buried on Saturday.

