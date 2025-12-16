Khoi-San commission investigates Korana leadership structures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INVESTIGATING STRUCTURES: Prof Nico Botha, chair of the commission on Khoi-San Matters, addresses the gathering on Monday

An investigation into the leadership and organisational structures of Khoisan communities is under way at the Dolphin Leap Hotel in Gqeberha, where the Commission on Khoi-San Matters has convened a community structures investigation focusing on the Korana.

The inquiry, running until Friday, aims to gather reliable, credible and verifiable information on existing community structures, including whether any overarching or co-ordinating bodies exist as provided for in the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

Over the next three months, similar investigations will be rolled out with the Cape Khoi, Griqua, Nama and San communities — the other main groups identified in the Act.

The commission is also collecting information on proposed leadership structures, including branch heads and senior Khoi-San leaders, in accordance with criteria set out in the Act and its regulations.

The investigation will enhance the commission’s understanding of how Khoisan communities define and express their self-identification, customary laws, cultural practices and leadership models, whether hereditary or elected, as envisaged in the legislative framework.

Prof Nico Botha, chair of the Commission on Khoi-San Matters, said the commission had to find a hosting department when it was established on September 1 2021.

“We naturally connected with the overarching department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs nationally, as well as the department of traditional affairs, forming part of the branch of research and policy legislation,” he said.

The commission had been active for four years, initially established as a statutory body to receive applications for recognition of Khoi-San communities and their leaders.

“We receive those applications, and the act, which is mandatory, tells us that we have to investigate,” Botha said.

“Then, if research is needed, it will be done.

“Like this event today [Monday], we conduct investigations.

“The idea is to bring all the data together and draft recommendations that have to be submitted to the relevant minister with whom the decision-making powers reside.”

Addressing the diversity within the Khoi-San communities, Botha said they were not a monolithic group.

“There is great diversity, as well as, unfortunately, great fragmentation and division.

“However, a number of people have decided to accept the Act and the work contemplated by the commission.”

He outlined that the Act identified five main groups — Cape Khoi, Griqua, Korana, Nama and San, each with sub-groups, some of which had lodged applications for recognition.

“This specific investigation is starting with the Korana,” Botha said.

“People here today come from different Korana communities across the country, including Cape Town, Bloemfontein and Gqeberha.

“The investigation aims to get an idea of local community structures, who the leaders are and whether they are affiliated with an overarching umbrella structure.

“Leaders authorised and accepted by the local community are also part of this investigation.

“We are interested in their understanding of self-identification as Korana, the customs and customary laws they adhere to.”

He said the investigation would examine leadership patterns, whether hereditary or elected, as well as the geographical areas occupied by the Korana community exclusively or shared with others, essential for assessing recognition applications under the Act.

“The data will ultimately help the commission draft recommendations, which will be submitted to the premiers of each province for input,” Botha said.

“The submissions will then go to the minister of traditional affairs, currently Velenkosini Hlabisa.”

Reflecting on the commission’s progress since 2021, he said: “If we can gather credible, reliable, verifiable information during this investigation, we can begin drafting recommendations.

“We are also contemplating public hearings and discretionary research, but if this investigation yields solid data, we might skip the hearings and research.

“We could then immediately draft recommendations.

“I do not want to raise expectations, but sometime in 2026, up to about April or May, some of the Korana leaders could be recognised, and I can just imagine the joy that will bring.”

The principal leader of the Gonaqua House of Apollonia, Chief Yolene Solomon-Basson, expressed solidarity with the Korana nation, noting that they were the first clans in SA history to appear before the commission to present their ancestral Komvandaan.

She paid tribute to late Paramount Chief Crawford Fraser, who fought for the recognition and rights of the Khoi and San.

“This is not merely a procedural moment; it is a sacred crossing, a restoration of memory, dignity and historical truth,” Solomon-Basson said.

“You do not walk alone — you carry the footsteps, names and voices of ancestors who were deliberately silenced, erased and displaced.

“We extend our deepest well wishes as you take your rightful place.

“May your words be anchored in truth, your spirits fortified by ancestral wisdom and your resolve unshaken as you reclaim what has always belonged to your people.

“This moment demands both courage and clarity, and you carry both.

“We pause to honour the late Chief Crawford Fraser, a pioneer whose vision and courage compelled him to be the first to submit an application for recognition.”

The Herald