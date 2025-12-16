Kouga kicks off festive season with vibrant celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW OFFERING: Lorraine Maree, left, Phil Gutsche and Matt Genrich at the official opening of the St Francis Shipwreck Museum. More than a year in the making, the museum is poised to become a cultural and tourism landmark

The Kouga Local Municipality officially ushered in the festive season with a special day of activities across St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay on Monday.

The tourism-focused initiative brought together key stakeholders and partners for a full day of experiences designed to showcase everything the municipality has to offer visitors this festive season.

The event also aimed to highlight the municipality’s ongoing service delivery achievements, including completed and current infrastructure projects, while officially unveiling the 2025 Kouga Summer Festival programme.

Speaking at the event, Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman expressed excitement about the municipality’s vision for the future.

“We are very excited to welcome everyone to the best municipality in the Eastern Cape.

“We aim to be the blueprint of a flourishing and beautiful SA.

“I am truly passionate about being a perfect example of how great a municipality can be.

“We are on a mission to see positive change in Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay by 2026.

“Our people need a better life, and it is our responsibility to deliver that by fixing roads, reducing crime and upgrading informal settlements,” Bornman said.

Kouga chief financial officer Riaaz Lorgat highlighted the municipality’s economic vision and growth strategy.

“We have a strong economic vision for Kouga, which is centred on six key sectors — the ocean economy, green economy, property development, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism.

“At this time of year, we welcome many visitors to the area.

“When people come to Kouga, they want to return, so it is crucial that we keep the municipality safe and continue hosting national and international events that stimulate the local economy,” Lorgat said.

The day also coincided with the official opening of the St Francis Shipwreck Museum, located at 2 Diana Crescent.

More than a year in the making, the museum is set to become a significant cultural and tourism landmark, offering visitors a deeper appreciation of the area’s rich maritime history.

Through curated displays and storytelling, the museum highlights the dramatic relationship between the coastline and vessels that once navigated these waters.

Shipwrecks featured include the SS Maori (1909), Evdokia (1979), MV Kapodistriad (1985) and MFV Southern Reaper (2001), among many others.

The exhibition also showcases rusted gold and silver artefacts, as well as porcelain plates and cups recovered from various wrecks, each with its own historical narrative.

The programme continued at the Port of St Francis Bay, where guests embarked on an ocean safari, offering a unique perspective of Kouga’s coastline.

A brief whale sighting added to the excitement, reinforcing the area’s growing reputation as a must-visit tourism destination.

The ocean adventure was followed by a calamari demonstration by calamari expert Clive Canter and tasting at the Chokka Block, a proud partner of St Francis Bay Tourism.

Guests received a world-class insight into the squid industry, learning how squid is caught, processed and exported, and how it ultimately becomes calamari.

The demonstration also highlighted the importance of sustainable fishing practices and the vital role the calamari sector plays in the local economy.

Beyond the day’s programme, Kouga is set to come alive this festive season with a wide range of activities in St Francis Bay, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp.

From beach events and outdoor adventures to markets, live entertainment and family-friendly attractions, the region is preparing to welcome holidaymakers in true summer style.

Festive highlights in St Francis Bay include the switching on of Christmas lights, the Oyster Bay Country Market, the St Francis Bay Animal Expo and Christmas carols.

Jeffreys Bay will host events such as the Sparkle Spectacular Christmas Lights Tour, a nature trail walk, an arts exhibition, the annual J-Bay Picnic and the New Year’s Eve Bash.

Humansdorp will feature the Humansdorp Museum programme and the Grapes and Gatherings Wine Festival.

For more information, visit the official Kouga Municipality Facebook page.

The Herald