Motorists could see big fuel price relief in January

The prices of diesel and petrol, as well as illuminating paraffin, are expected to drop in early January. Stock photo.

After steep hikes in December, South African motorists are set to get a much-needed break at the pumps in the new year.

According to the latest daily fuel price data from the Central Energy Fund:

the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel is expected to drop by R1.02/ l and 500ppm diesel by 94c/ l ;

and 500ppm diesel by 94c/ ; prices for petrol are also set to ease, with 95-octane petrol down 17c/ l and 93-octane petrol down 15c/ l ; and

and 93-octane petrol down 15c/ ; and the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin is projected to fall by 69c/l.

The declines are being driven by falling international oil prices, a stronger rand and the rand oil price hitting a multi-year low.

As usual these projections may still change before the end of the month, with final January fuel prices set to take effect on Wednesday January 7.