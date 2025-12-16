‘Mystery Ghost Tours’ returns to Gqeberha for two nights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the most popular festive season events in Gqeberha is the annual visit by SA’s acclaimed Mystery Ghost Tours, which runs for two nights only on December 19 and 20.

Unlike most ghost tours worldwide, which tend to focus on historical events, SA’s Mystery Ghost Tours goes several steps further.

The tour’s owner and host, parapsychologist, magician and theatrical entertainer Mark Rose-Christie, combines history with entertainment, the science of the paranormal, the occasional cleverly timed eerie visual special effect and a range of unexpected surprises.

The Gqeberha tour begins with a visit to the ghostly late manager of the South End Museum, before proceeding past St Mary’s Cemetery to the Opera House, where “The White Lady” is said to appear on stage and walks through a wall that was once a doorway.

She is believed to have been an actress from England with a deep love of the theatre — and who never quite left.

From there, the tour continues to the old Pemads Theatre, which has many a spooky tale to tell, followed by a visit to Fort Frederick, before stopping in at the Maritime Club.

While serving as a pub stop, the club also boasts a dark room “in which something appears but we are not saying what, because it will spoil the surprise”, Rose-Christie said.

The tour then proceeds along Park Drive, lined with beautifully designed manor houses once known as Park Villas.

One of these is Knockfierna, where guests get the chance to peek inside to see whether they can catch a glimpse of the friendly spectres said to reside there.

Another former Park Drive villa was later transformed into the city’s most famous hotel of its day — The Park Hotel — which is reputed to have some rather gruesome ghosts, including one linked to a murder that occurred at the establishment.

The next stop is Provincial Hospital, where the story of the city’s own Florence Nightingale is told, along with the poignant tale of a little boy who died alone before his grandfather could reach him on a frosty night.

Nearby is arguably SA’s most famous poltergeist house, which suffered 71 fires in 2000, alongside numerous other disturbing paranormal events.

Some locals recently confused these incidents with the haunted historical Richly House, which burned down earlier this year. The tour passes by its ruins and tells of its ghosts.

From there, it moves to the bottom of Target Kloof, where guests learn about the science of the paranormal.

Participants are invited to test invisible force fields using dowsing rods at the river, and Rose-Christie bends guests’ spare or old keys to demonstrate “psychokinesis” — the mechanism believed to be responsible for poltergeist phenomena.

The tour continues to The Coach House in old Walmer, before winding up at the South End Cemetery opposite the police station.

There, well-known ghost stories are shared, with the evening concluding in a surprise chilling visual climax.

The tour is perfect for everyone (ages six and up welcome).

Tickets are available via the Mystery Ghost Productions website.

The Herald