NMU study explores Black Consciousness relevance today

Black Consciousness, one of SA’s foremost political philosophies pioneered by Steve Biko, comes under close examination in the thesis of recent Nelson Mandela University doctoral graduate Mpho Tsedu.

His study compares Black Consciousness with similarly influential African political philosophies to highlight its unresolved tensions and enduring relevance.

Tsedu investigated why Black Consciousness has remained an insufficient and impractical political philosophy in contemporary Africa, and what would be required to reposition it as a formidable guide for imagining a desirable African future.

His research calls for a rethink of political strategies to confront the challenges facing democratic SA and the world, drawing on the lenses of consciencism and zikism — two powerful political philosophies that emerged during the decolonisation era, aimed at achieving the continent’s full emancipation and development.

“I chose this topic because I realised that as a political philosophy, Black Consciousness exists without failing but in a very limited way,” Tsedu said.

“It never quite manages to influence mainstream SA politics.

“Though it finds expression across the political spectrum, it still does not shape government policy.

“My findings are that Black Consciousness must be freed from its custodians; it must not be oblivious to the realities brought about by the 1994 breakthrough.

“Furthermore, I conclude that black solidarity need not use race as its starting point.

“I instead make a case for class solidarity, bridging psychological and materialist critiques.”

Prof Uchenna Okeja, director of the Centre for Philosophy in Africa at NMU and Tsedu’s main supervisor, said the research tackled an issue central to imagining a desirable African future.

He noted that the main challenge of African nations had been to develop the sort of philosophy that could help Africans to reconceptualise a new political imagination that would guide the project of building a better society.

“Dr Tsedu’s dissertation begins from the hypothesis that this political imagination cannot come from outside,” Okeja said.

“It must emerge from the interrogation, recalibration and reintegration of ideas already present in society — and Black Consciousness is one of these ideas.

“This is a significant study because it demonstrates why, and what, the world today can learn from societies struggling with or emerging from disorientation.”

Prof Nomalanga Mkhize, co-supervisor and director of the School of Governmental and Social Sciences in the faculty of humanities, said Black Consciousness was one of the most powerful political philosophies of the 20th century and required deliberate updating for 21st century realities.

“I believe Dr Tsedu’s work will become a standard for Black Consciousness scholarship going forward,” she said.

“Tsedu’s study takes traditional Black Consciousness debates and goes far beyond where they are now.

“It addresses practically, therefore, the issues of epistemic and intellectual decolonisation, which aligns well with the strategy for the revitalisation of the humanities.”

The son of distinguished journalist and liberation struggle activist Mathatha Tsedu, Tsedu acknowledged his father’s significant influence in shaping his early ideological outlook, yet he was determined to complete the research without his father’s intellectual input.

“I was fortunate to have supervisors who were intent on helping me achieve my dream, but one has to be disciplined and committed because it is your project,” he said.

“I was intentional about seeing it through, to the extent that my father has never seen or read my dissertation.”

Tsedu’s theoretical grounding is reinforced by a robust professional career.

He has served as a ministerial adviser, offering strategic policy insight at the highest levels of government.

He also spent many years as a leading TV anchor for political and current affairs programming, shaping public discourse and helping democratise complex political debates.

Tsedu currently serves as a board member of the SABC, Limpopo Connexion and the Chief Luthuli Museum.

“I grew up like any other boy in the township, with aspirations,” he said.

“As a result, I have always broken barriers or fought to open doors for myself and for others.

“My advice to young people is to remember that one of the key tenets of Black Consciousness is mental or psychological liberation.

“A mentally emancipated nation would be productive in all respects. So be encouraged that you are able and capable — a confident nation can break all barriers.”

In addition to his other role, Tsedu plans to continue as a Postdoctoral Fellow of the Centre for Philosophy in Africa at NMU, where he plans to develop policy positions, reviews and, most importantly, to publish a book emanating from his dissertation.

