Cancer survivors celebrate life at special Gqeberha Christmas party

UNWAVERING SUPPORT: Marius de Vries of CANSA Gqeberha and the Northern Areas Liaison Team’s Stephanie Arnolds Plaatjies, Rochelle de Mingo, Lavona Spiers, Vanessa Devine and Beverly Farmer at the celebration

The message that cancer is not a death sentence and that it can be beaten took centre stage at the Northern Areas Liaison Team’s annual Christmas pampering party, held at the Bethesda Congregational Church in Sanctor.

Volunteers hosted and spoilt 100 cancer survivors at the event, creating what organisers described as a memorable occasion that would be cherished for years to come.

Liaison team member Stephanie Arnolds Plaatjies said extensive planning and preparation went into the celebration.

“We are so thankful to family and friends who blessed us with essential toiletries and goodies.

“These items were made up into pamper packs [with] which we could bless the survivors.

“CANSA Gqeberha sponsored 100 pink towels and facecloths.

“Toiletries, beverages, sweets and savoury snacks were also sponsored by family and friends.

“Even the survivors sponsored some goodies. We are proud to say that seven survivors even hosted a table each,” she said.

A festive atmosphere prevailed throughout the day, with music and entertainment provided by Nico Lottering.

His performance offered survivors a moment of joy and respite as his music filled the church hall.

The 100 survivors present have overcome various forms of cancer, underscoring what the organisers say is clear evidence that there is life after the disease.

The guest speaker at the event was medical doctor Clarise Weimers-Willard, who practises in Newton Park.

DJ Sharky Johnson, also known as Mr Shakes, shared his personal journey with cancer with the guests.

Johnson said he was diagnosed 31 years ago and paid tribute to his mother and wife for standing by his side during his illness.

“The doctors gave me a few days to live, but here I am still standing, at nearly 80 years old.

“Do you know how lucky we are to be here today to tell our story? The doctor could not believe how my health improved,” Johnson said.

A newly diagnosed cancer patient and a survivor who has been in remission for 36 years were recognised during the programme.

An emotional luminaria candle ceremony was held to mark Advent, which prepares Christians for the celebration of Christ’s birth.

A special candle was lit in memory of survivors who lost their battle in 2025.

CANSA Gqeberha sustainability co-ordinator Marius de Vries also addressed the guests.

Members of the Northern Areas Liaison Team — Arnolds Plaatjies, Rochelle de Mingo, Lavona Spiers, Vanessa Devine and Beverly Farmer — were thanked for their unwavering support, commitment and care for survivors. Avriel Ruiters was unable to attend the event.

“NALT is proud to announce that we will be hosting our fourth Christmas pampering event for cancer survivors in 2026.

“God willing, we will all be here in the new year. The event ended in great spirits and we feel blessed,” the organisers said.

