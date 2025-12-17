DJ Warras’s family ‘devastated and broken’ after his murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of DJ Warras has opened up about his murder.

DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was murdered in downtown Johannesburg on December 16.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Wednesday by the Stock family spoke about how distraught they are after his death.

“The senseless nature of his passing has left his family devastated, broken and struggling to imagine a world without him. A devoted son, a loving and proud father, a cherished brother and uncle, Warrick, 40, was the heart and anchor of his family.

“Affectionately known as DJ Warras, also known as ‘The Shady Lurker’, he brought light, laughter and strength into every space he occupied. His influence and kindness extended far beyond his home, and he was deeply loved by his friends, colleagues, and the wider South African entertainment community,” they said.

Warrick leaves behind his three young children, his mother and his siblings.

“As the family begins the painful journey of mourning, they humbly ask for privacy, compassion and understanding during this unimaginably difficult time.

“They also respectfully request that the South African Police Service be given the space and support needed to thoroughly investigate this tragic crime so justice may be served. At this time the family is not in a position to appoint a spokesperson. They kindly ask they be kept in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this deep and painful loss.”

The Stock family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, messages of support and condolences received and said they will share details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements in due course.