Eastern Cape comedians bring laughter to Makhanda stage

COMEDY FEST: Local comedian Mbu Msongelwa is one of the many acts who will take to the stage at the Finest Comedians Year-End Tour in Makhanda on Thursday

The Eastern Cape comedy scene will take centre stage in Makhanda this week as the Finest Comedians Year-End Tour returns for an evening of homegrown humour.

The comedy showcase will take place on Thursday evening at Slip Stream Sports Bar, featuring a line-up of some of the province’s top comedians, along with a surprise guest.

The line-up includes Langa Kulati, Virgil Prins, Mbu Msongelwa, Ngcaphephe Suka, Gabriel Plaatjies, Chantal Harris, Nolwazi Nkwandla, Moose Bottoman and Jermaine Matroos.

Msongelwa said he had committed to the tour from the outset, describing it as a special annual tradition for the comedians involved.

“I said yes from the time I was approached a few years back.

“It’s our own year-end function tour.

“What excites me most is how the audience will never see my jokes coming.

“My comedy is situational and at the same time very left field.

“People relate, but also walk away thinking, ‘I’ve never thought of it like that’.

“Those moments confirm that hard work really does pay off,” he said.

For Kulati, performing in Makhanda holds particular significance.

He said the show had been running since 2022, and with 2024’s event selling out, deciding to return had been easy.

“Makhanda is a place full of quirks, and laughter is something people here enjoy through good times and bad,” he said.

“I just want to get up there and speak to my people, figure things out with them, and have fun.”

Kulati, who specialises in observational humour, said a recent career highlight was serving as the official opening act for Chris Mapane’s 18 Years Later show during the National Arts Festival.

The show went on to win an Ovation Award for Excellence in Comedy.

“That experience changed everything for me.

“It shifted my mindset and reminded me that hard work truly matters,” he said.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced at R80, or R100 at the door.

Tickets are available via Quicket, by scanning the QR code on the event poster or visiting Quicket.co.za, or WhatsApp on 078-065-4125.

