Eastern Cape families get boost for ‘uMgidi’ celebrations

COSTLY AFFAIR: The men braai meat outside the house while the women cook inside during the uMgidi celebration

While most Xhosa boys eagerly anticipate their right of passage into manhood, the uMgidi initiation ceremony is often an expensive affair.

For Nwabisa Mfabana, from KwaNobuhle, however, the costs — often reaching R50,000 — were well worth it.

Early on Wednesday morning, the smell of smoke and the sight of black, three-legged pots greeted visitors at the family home.

Family members and men from the community gathered in the kraal, signalling that a celebration was under way.

The Herald team was welcomed with umbengo, traditional braai meat, a gesture of hospitality from the family.

Mfabana, 45, beaming with pride, expressed her relief that her two nephews had returned safely from their three-week initiation camp.

“It wasn’t easy preparing for this ceremony. I had to start saving at the beginning of the year,” she said.

“It took me a long time to be able to send the boys to be initiated.

“We had planned for last year, but there were other traditional matters I needed to attend to first. The boys understood and were patient.”

She said her nephews were eager to undergo initiation this year, feeling they were being left behind by their friends.

“My sister [one initiate’s mom] only works on occasion. I work as a petrol attendant, but my salary is not enough after paying for insurance, groceries and transport,” she said.

“Hosting uMgidi costs roughly R50,000. It’s an important stage for a young man to learn how to conduct himself under the guidance of elders.

“As mothers, we do not know the details of what happens at the camp — that’s for the fathers.

“Now that they are men, I expect them to help improve our home, carry forward where we left off, and achieve what we could not.”

The celebration also highlighted Vodacom Eastern Cape’s province-wide uMgidi campaign, which travelled across the region to help families make the culturally significant event truly special.

As part of its “Extra Your Summer” campaign, three families were awarded R20,000 each to support their uMgidi celebrations.

Mfabana, one of the lucky winners, revealed that by the time she received the funds, she had already taken out a loan to host the ceremony.

“I first heard about the competition while listening to Tru FM [Vodacom’s media partner].

“I saw on social media that if you bought data for R100, you could stand a chance to win money to support uMgidi.

“I have never won anything before, so I didn’t think I would win this.

“Even when they called me on Monday last week, I could hardly believe it,” she said.

The young men, Asamnkele Mzathi and Mthuthuzeli Thoba, both 19, who had been kept in a separate room during the uMgidi celebration, were overjoyed to be back home and celebrating.

“I would like to thank Vodacom and Tru FM,” Mzathi said.

“It wasn’t easy, but with their support, our uMgidi is going smoothly. We are very grateful.”

Acknowledging the financial strain many families face, Vodacom executive head for the commercial business unit Eastern Region, Tshego Malinga, said: “The economy is challenging and families are cash-strapped.

“It was a real joy for us to lend a helping hand and be part of moments that matter deeply.”