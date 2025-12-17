Eight killed in Walmer township over three days

News

While police investigate the killings of four people in Walmer township on Tuesday evening, they have also launched a manhunt for those responsible for the murders of four people in the township on Sunday and Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the police were alerted to the body of a 39-year-old man in Mankazana Street on Sunday at about 9.10pm.

The man had been shot several times.

A murder case was opened for further investigation.

Then, on Monday morning, at about 2am, the police were alerted to three bodies in Ndlovu Street, Airport Valley.

“A 37-year-old man and two women, 28 and 17, were found lying in the street with several gunshot wounds to their upper bodies,” Beetge said.

He said the case was being investigated by the police’s provincial serious violent crime investigation unit.

Beetge urged anyone with information about the murders to contact the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Nigel Wright, on 082-921-2312, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

