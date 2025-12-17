Gqeberha welcomes ‘World of Wonders’ with festive magic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORLD OF MAGIC: Magician and illusionist Brendon Peel brings his show 'World of Wonders' to the Bay

Having performed around the world as a professional magician, Brendon Peel is looking to inspire the next generation of illusionists — but first, he is excited to bring his acclaimed show World of Wonders to Gqeberha this festive season.

The family-friendly production promises a whirlwind of illusions, comedy, mystery, danger, mind-reading, visual magic and heart-warming moments, blending Christmas sparkle with world-class sorcery in a full theatrical celebration.

World of Wonders unites four of SA’s top magicians — Peel, Li Lau, Wolflock and Olwethu Dyantyi — in what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of magic, mystery and festive cheer.

Peel, an internationally acclaimed mentalist who has fooled even American magicians Penn & Teller and wowed global TV audiences, said the crowd should prepare to have their minds twisted by impossible predictions and psychological illusions.

Joining him is Li Lau, known as the master of danger magic, whose signature blend of humour and high-stakes stunts will have audiences laughing one moment and gasping the next.

Multi-award-winning magician Wolflock will transport audiences into a whimsical world of imagination with theatrical magic reminiscent of a storybook, while Cape Town-based Dyantyi completes the ensemble with vibrant sleight-of-hand, charismatic stage presence and world-class showmanship that has dazzled audiences internationally.

“Dyantyi is an amazing magician from Cape Town,” Peel said.

“He appeared on SA’s Got Talent and has performed in China and the UK.

“We’ve worked together before.

“Wolflock is a veteran performer from Johannesburg who has headlined shows at Warner Brothers Studios in Abu Dhabi and major resorts in Vietnam and the Middle East.

“Then there’s myself and Li Lau — each of us has our own unique style.

“Just like music has different genres, magic does too, and that’s what makes this show special.”

Peel said the show catered for both young and old, featuring mind magic, visual illusions, large-scale disappearances and dramatic escape acts.

“There are elements in the show that I don’t think have ever been performed in Gqeberha before,” he said.

“I called it World of Wonders because I wanted the audience to feel immersed — questioning what is possible and what is not.

“Every element is designed to deliver that ‘wow’ factor.”

The tour recently launched at the Centurion Theatre and will continue to the Wild Coast Sun in Port Edward just after New Year, with plans to take the show to East London and Cape Town in 2026.

According to Peel, the opening show was well received, noting that productions featuring multiple styles of magic tended to resonate strongly with SA audiences.

Tickets are available on Quicket for shows on December 22 at 7.30pm and December 23 at 2pm at Centrestage at Baywest, priced between R100 and R180.

You can also pre-order snack boxes for R80 through Wendy on 083-225-5401 before the event.

Looking ahead, Peel said he was eager to give back by hosting magic workshops in Gqeberha in 2026.

“There are always kids who approach me after shows asking questions,” he said.

“It would be great to grow the magic community in the Eastern Cape.

“Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban have strong magic communities, and Gqeberha has the potential too.

“Myself and Li Lau would love to contribute to growing magicians in the province, even though it’s a long journey.”

Win double tickets to Brendon Peel’s magic show

To stand a chance of winning a double ticket to Brendon Peel’s magic show, email your name and contact number to kimberleyk@theherald.co.za before noon on Friday December 19.

Also state which show you would like to see (December 22 or December 23).

There are 15 double tickets to be won. Winners will be chosen at random.

The Herald