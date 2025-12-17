Murder and mayhem in Walmer Township

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MURDER SCENE: The home where residents were gunned down in Walmer Township on Tuesday

Eight people have been gunned down in Walmer Township within three days.

The latest incident on Tuesday night ended in a shootout with the police, though the gunmen managed to get away.

The killings, some taking place just streets apart, have sparked fear and outrage among residents.

In the first incident, police were alerted to the body of a 39-year-old man in Mankazana Street at about 9.10pm on Sunday.

Bongani Ziqula had been shot several times.

Then, in the early hours of Monday, the bodies of three people were found in Ndlovu Street, Airport Valley, also in Walmer Township.

They were identified as Sibusiso Ngonyama, 37, Anelisa Stephans, 28, and Athini Stephans, 17.

And in the latest incident, police are investigating a shooting spree that left four people dead in Goniwe Street on Tuesday night.

The first shooting on Tuesday took place in a house where two people, 24 and 29, were killed at about 5.30pm.

The third body was found up the road and a fourth a few streets away.

The 24-year-old victim was Thobani Fandesi — the father of a five-year-old daughter.

The other three have not yet been identified.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said Tuesday’s four murders were linked.

According to a police report, a group of robbers entered a home at about 5.30pm, demanding cellphones.

They then opened fire and two men were shot several times and died at the scene.

“Two other men, both 22, were also shot and killed by the same people in two different locations, a short distance away,” she said.

“Three cellphones were taken.”

She said when the police arrived at the scene, the gunmen were still there and allegedly opened fire on the officers.

“They fired shots at the police, who then retaliated.

“They [the gunmen] fled the scene and a chase ensued.”

However, they managed to escape.

“The attack on the police is under investigation and a case of attempted murder was opened and transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.”

Mawisa said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit was investigating the murders.

On Wednesday morning, an abandoned cooler box and scattered alcohol bottles marked the spot at the home where the gunmen had ambushed the men.

According to a relative of Fandesi’s, the men had been socialising before the assailants demanded their cellphones.

“I am told they wanted their cellphones, but [Fandesi] refused, and that is when they were shot,” the relative said.

“I was supposed to go and clean up there because I was told there was still blood, but I could not bring myself to do it.

“I came back from work this morning and I am still in shock.”

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the house was home to two brothers.

When a Herald team visited the house, no-one was home but traces of blood could be seen in the front garden.

According to the neighbour, the brothers, who lived alone, were with the other two men before the shooting took place.

However, it was not immediately clear if the brothers had been injured in the incident.

“We heard gunshots and screaming but no-one came to find out what was going on because we were all scared.

“It was only after it was quiet that we went and saw the two bodies.”

Another resident, who also lives in Goniwe Street, said they were still in shock.

“No-one feels safe,” he said.

“If anyone can just come to your home and shoot you, how can we feel safe?”

Ward 4 councillor Nozuko Tys called for better resourcing of policing forums, which she said could help fight crime.

“It’s important to note that crime always starts small, and we need to get the community involved and host more talks that are relevant to fighting crime,” she said.

“But there are no resources.

“I am part of the CPF.

“We hope to have more temporary sector forums.

“Perhaps they could make a difference.

“There are no cars available for them if they want to patrol the areas.

“They also don’t have little things like whistles, so now we can’t even tackle small crimes like burglaries.”

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso said they would not rest until the perpetrators had been brought to justice.

“We appeal to members of the community to come forth with any information that can lead to the speedy arrest of these ruthless killers.”

Anyone with information about the murders has been urged to contact Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright, the investigating officer, on 082-921-2312, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.