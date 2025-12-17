News

Police investigate horror shooting in Gqeberha

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

One of the scenes in Walmer Township where four people were killed on Tuesday evening (FREDLI)

The police are investigating a horror shooting which left four people dead in Walmer Township on Tuesday evening.

It is understood four others were wounded.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the SA Police Service could confirm that a series of three shooting incidents occurred in the Gqeberha township at about 5.30pm.

“At this stage, we can confirm that four adult males were shot and killed, allegedly by a group of three or more suspects at three different scenes.”

Mawisa said they were still gathering information.

The Herald is at the scene.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Illicit tobacco market robs fiscus of billions

2

Ramaphosa pushes back against claims of deep racial divisions in SA

3

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt leads SA Women to ruthless series triumph

4

Man, couple who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts

5

‘I am neither a racist or sexist’: Bafana coach Broos apologises for choice of words

Related Articles