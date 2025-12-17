Police investigate horror shooting in Gqeberha

The police are investigating a horror shooting which left four people dead in Walmer Township on Tuesday evening.
It is understood four others were wounded.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the SA Police Service could confirm that a series of three shooting incidents occurred in the Gqeberha township at about 5.30pm.
“At this stage, we can confirm that four adult males were shot and killed, allegedly by a group of three or more suspects at three different scenes.”
Mawisa said they were still gathering information.
The Herald is at the scene.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
