Police investigate horror shooting in Gqeberha

One of the scenes in Walmer Township where four people were killed on Tuesday evening

The police are investigating a horror shooting which left four people dead in Walmer Township on Tuesday evening.

It is understood four others were wounded.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the SA Police Service could confirm that a series of three shooting incidents occurred in the Gqeberha township at about 5.30pm.

“At this stage, we can confirm that four adult males were shot and killed, allegedly by a group of three or more suspects at three different scenes.”

Mawisa said they were still gathering information.

The Herald is at the scene.

This is a developing story.

The Herald