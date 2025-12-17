Ramaphosa pushes back against claims of deep racial divisions in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering an address on the Day of Reconciliation at Ncome Museum in KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against claims of deep racial divisions in the country and slammed detractors for overlooking the evidence of improving social cohesion since the dawn of democracy.

Ramaphosa was leading National Day of Reconciliation commemorations at Ncome Museum in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

He said South Africa’s critics at home and abroad were intent on painting a “false picture” of South Africa’s racial relations. Those pushing the narrative were ignoring the daily realities of South Africans, he said.

“They do not tell us what the surveys say: that most South Africans are hopeful about the state of our democracy. They do not tell us most South Africans believe race relations have improved since 1994,” he said.

This comes amid allegations of human rights abuses and threats to property rights of Afrikaners and other minority groups fueled by lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity. The allegations, often espoused by US President Donald Trump, include “deliberate persecution of white farmers, racially discriminatory laws and incitement of violence against minority groups through chants such as Kill the Boer.”

This has led to tensions between the two countries. In an attempt to dispel the narrative, Ramaphosa highlighted daily examples of cultural crossover among South Africa’s youth. He referred to pictures of children of different races learning and playing together and friendships and neighbourliness across racial lines, which he said critics often omitted in their portrayal of the country.

As long as most black South Africans live in poverty, our country will not find true reconciliation — President Cyril Ramaphosa

“They don’t want to play all the social media clips we are seeing of young Afrikaners in veldskoene dancing to amapiano, and white teenagers speaking fluent isiZulu with their friends."

Ramaphosa said the detractors failed to mention the country’s successful land restitution projects in which communities shared land, and the emergence of black commercial farmers. He said they instead choose narratives designed to divide citizens. “They are painting a false picture designed to sow fear and hatred. We must not let them succeed in their efforts.”

He warned that leaving such narratives unchallenged risks undoing nation-building efforts and reversing hard won gains made since 1994. “If we continue to build our nation as South Africans, united, no-one who will be able to plant the seed of discrimination and exclusion among us.”

Ramaphosa acknowledged, however, that reconciliation remains incomplete and unity could not be sustained while poverty, inequality and unemployment continue to disproportionately affect black South Africans. “As long as most black South Africans live in poverty, our country will not find true reconciliation.”

This is why the government saw a need for a national dialogue to bring South Africans together, forge a shared vision for the future and agree on collective action to address the country’s challenges. “No person, no group and no community must be excluded from the dialogue,” he said.

I think it is fair for critics to say certain things are happening in South Africa because that is what a certain people are experiencing — Charles Rademeyer, Federation of Afrikaans Cultural Organisations

December 16 commemorates the 1838 Battle of Blood River between Zulus and Afrikaners on the bank of the Ncome River. This year people from the two groups observed the day on the same side of the river for the first time.

Charles Rademeyer from the Federation of Afrikaans Cultural Organisations (FAK) told TimesLive this highlighted the shared heritage between the groups and showed why South Africa’s diverse histories should remain visible. “A lot of indigenous and Afrikaner history is so intertwined that none can be told in isolation. To leave any chapter out is to erase a piece of the nation’s soul,” he said.

Rademeyer referred to the intertwined stories of King Mpande forging peace with Andries Pretorius after the battle and that of King Cetshwayo and King Dinizulu standing together with Afrikaners in the Anglo-Boer war. “It’s these stories that need to be kept alive to inspire the younger generation to see we can work together in the future.”

Reflecting on Ramaphosa’s speech, Rademeyer was cautious about dismissing claims made by minority groups, but seconded Ramaphosa’s call for the national dialogue: “Everyone experiences South Africa out of their own narrative. It doesn’t matter what group you are, you experience it in different kinds of ways. I think it is fair for critics to say certain things are happening in South Africa because that is what a certain people are experiencing.

“Unfortunately it is that way, but I agree with the president when he says we need to look each other in the eye and find a way forward.”

