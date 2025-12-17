Relief for vulnerable patients as Care Haven wins subsidy battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COURT LIFELINE: Care Haven Psychiatric Centre social worker Jessica Macmenigall and director Dianne Robb, pictured outside the home. The Gqeberha high court has ordered the Eastern Cape health department to reinstate the centre's monthly subsidy and pay it more than R1.1m in arrears

After months of financial uncertainty and the looming threat of closure, the Care Haven Psychiatric Centre in Gqeberha can breathe a sigh of relief.

The city’s high court has ordered the Eastern Cape department of health to pay the nonprofit more than R1m in overdue subsidies, vindicating the centre’s legal fight to protect its residents and staff.

The department had failed to pay the agreed upon subsidy to the centre between April and November 2025.

Judge Bulelwa Pakati declared the department’s decision to terminate the subsidy unlawful and set it aside.

She ordered the department to pay R1,157,544 to the home by no later than Monday, December 22.

The department was further instructed to continue paying Care Haven’s R145,000 monthly subsidy timeously.

Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said it had resolved to settle the matter.

“We are doing this in the interest of the patients,” Manana said.

Earlier this week, he said the department had instructed the state attorney to oppose the application, alternatively to explore the possibility of engaging Care Haven’s lawyers outside the court process.

The centre has relied on the government for the subsidy for the past 34 years.

The nonprofit provides long-term care for 59 residents battling severe mental illnesses.

However, Care Haven was forced to approach the court on an urgent basis when it found itself on the brink of financial collapse after the department abruptly halted the monthly payments, leaving the centre unable to pay staff or maintain essential services.

Representing the home, advocate Katherine Morris told the court on Wednesday that the department had since indicated it would not oppose the application.

The provincial health department, the head of department, provincial treasury and the MEC for finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism were cited as respondents.

In court papers, Morris said Care Haven, situated in Central, provided for the long-term maintenance, care and wellbeing of people with mental health issues who required special care and attention.

The centre also established a halfway house with aftercare facilities for people requiring accommodation on their discharge from a psychiatric institution.

“For the past 34 years, the Eastern Cape department of health has been paying a monthly subsidy to Care Haven in terms of a contractual arrangement,” Morris said.

“At present, the subsidy amounts to R145,000.”

She said it was Care Haven’s contention that, according to the constitution, it was entitled to the subsidy.

“The [health department] has, however, unilaterally and without giving Care Haven a hearing, unlawfully terminated the payment of the subsidy.

“The effect was that Care Haven ran out of money by November 23 2025 and was unable to pay its staff their salaries.”

The situation had deteriorated to the extent that the centre had to rely on loans and donations to try to pay its 31 employees.

The residents of the care home ranged in age from 18 to their late 70s, meaning some of them were also frail.

“To all its residents, this is their home,” Morris said.

“Many residents do not have any family and have been rejected by society because of their illness.

“Therefore, the only form of income they have is their social grants.”

She said should Care Haven have to close, , 31 staff members would lose their jobs and many of the residents would have nowhere to go.

“It is submitted that the department acted in conflict with the contractual arrangement between the parties in terminating the subsidy.”

According to Morris, Care Haven’s bookkeeper as well as its director had made numerous attempts since June to contact the department through various channels.

However, this had proved unsuccessful.

“On November 28, the gravity of the situation was discussed at Care Haven’s AGM, and it was decided to bring this application to protect the residents.”

She said the application was urgent because if the matter was not addressed timeously, the home would probably have to close, leaving staff unemployed and residents on the streets.

Affidavits were obtained from social worker Dianne Robb, who has been the director of Care Haven since 2010, and has worked there for 34 years, as well as other employees who said that without their salaries, they would not be able to put food on the table.

Robb said the management, staff and the residents of the centre expressed their gratitude to The Herald for bringing the plight of the residents and employees to the attention of the community.

On behalf of the centre, Robb also thanked the high court, advocates and lawyers involved in the case for assisting in the matter and standing up for justice.

“Your efforts have assisted us greatly in this time of need,” Robb said.

She also thanked the public who got involved in providing necessities to Care Haven, especially the donors who were able to provide much-needed financial relief.

“Your care and support during this strenuous time has been truly amazing.

“Thank you all for the part that you have played in bringing attention to our centre and giving us hope for a fruitful start to 2026.

“We are determined to continue providing a home for those who are in need and giving a voice to those who are not heard.”