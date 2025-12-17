Suspects flee after shootout with police in Walmer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CRIME SCENE: The property in Walmer township, Gqeberha, where robbers opened fire, killing two men, on Tuesday. Two other men were shot dead nearby

Fresh details have emerged on Tuesday night’s shootings in Walmer township, Gqeberha, in which four people were killed.

According to the latest police reports, a group of robbers entered a home at about 5.30pm, demanding cellphones.

They then opened fire on the occupants. Two men, 24 and 29, were shot several times and died at the scene.

“Two other men, both 22, were also shot and killed by the same people in two different locations a short distance away in G-West, Goniwe Street,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“Three cellphones were taken.”

She said when the police arrived at the scene, the gunmen were still present and allegedly opened fire on the officers.

“They fired shots at the police who then retaliated. They [suspects] fled the scene and a chase ensued.”

However, the gunmen managed to get away.

“The attack on the police is under investigation, and a case of attempted murder was opened and transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for handling.”

She said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit was investigating the murders.

Mawisa urged anyone with information on the attacks to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Sithole on 082-457-2812.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso said: “Our team of seasoned detectives will definitely not rest until these perpetrators are arrested and brought before court.

“We appeal to members of the community to come forward with any information that can lead to the speedy arrests of these ruthless killers.”

Information can also be communicated anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

