Behind the scenes documentary shines light on back stage

NEW DIRECTION: Ajay Gaseba and Abigail Ranwell have launched their own production company, AA Entertainment

At just 24, Abigail Ranwell and Ajay Gaseba are making waves in the local arts scene with their new production company, AA Entertainment.

Their debut project, Behind the Scenes: Making a Musical, offers a rare, intimate look at the creation of Annie the Musical at the Savoy Theatre, capturing the energy, challenges and magic that unfold beyond the spotlight.

Driven by a shared passion for storytelling and desire to celebrate the often unseen heroes of theatre, they blend Ranwell’s business acumen with Gaseba’s film and media expertise to showcase the heart and talent of Nelson Mandela Bay’s thriving arts community.

“The documentary became a way of opening up that hidden, almost magical world and inviting people to appreciate it more deeply,” Ranwell said.

“It was also important to us to acknowledge the production team members who often go unseen, but who are truly the heart of any show and make it all possible.”

Their skills complement each other, with Gaseba bringing formal qualifications in film, media studies and marketing, while Ranwell contributes business experience as a dance studio owner.

From a directing perspective, Gaseba said he wanted to reflect the raw, authentic journey behind the polished final performance.

“The rehearsals, challenges and personal moments tell a deeper, more authentic story than just the final performance,” he said.

“Everything was moving so fast that asking anyone to stop wasn’t an option.

“We had to adapt in real time, capturing whatever unfolded naturally while still keeping the story together.”

Ranwell and Gaseba believe the documentary highlights the depth of local talent in the city and the resilience of the arts sector.

“Despite limited resources, tight schedules and other challenges, local performers and crews still demonstrate passion, creativity and dedication,” Gaseba said.

“Many of them work tirelessly to bring these productions to life, often improvising to overcome obstacles.

“The talent and commitment of the people involved shine through, reflecting a thriving, determined and growing arts scene in the city that continues to inspire and engage audiences.”

Ranwell said the overwhelmingly positive response from the cast and crew confirmed the value of preserving these moments on film, while Gaseba hoped the project encouraged greater appreciation and support for local arts and culture.

“The cast and crew responded so positively to our filming from the start, and there was real excitement in the air,” Ranwell said.

“I think this was because nothing like our documentary had been done in Gqeberha before.

“Since its release, we’ve received nothing but enthusiasm and support, which we’re so grateful for.”

Behind the Scenes: Making a Musical marks the beginning of what the two hope will be many more stories rooted in Nelson Mandela Bay, celebrating creativity, community and the people who keep the arts alive.

The video can be found on the AA Entertainment YouTube page.

